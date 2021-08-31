US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 20-year war – Times of India

KABUL: The United States has withdrawn all its troops from Afghanistan, ending its longest war with shouts of shame at home and gunfire in celebration of their victory Taliban enemies in Kabul.The last of the US troops overseeing a desperate evacuation effort took off from Kabul airport on Monday evening, completing a withdrawal that raised deep questions about the status of the United States as a superpower.Taliban fighters quickly swarmed the airport and fired guns into the sky in jubilation, celebrating an astonishing victory for the outright Islamist movement two decades after US forces invaded Afghanistan and overthrown them from power.

However, the Taliban will inherit a devastated country although the United States has spent billions to rebuild it, with extreme poverty, drought and Islam. State threats among the many challenges.

For the Afghan people, many are terrified of a repeat of the original Taliban regime from 1996-2001, which was infamous for their treatment of girls and women, as well as a brutal justice system.

The pullout came just ahead of the end of President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline to end America’s longest war – one that ultimately claimed the lives of more than 2,400 U.S. military personnel.

The early arrival followed a threat from the regional arm of the Islamic State group, rivals of the Taliban, which sought to attack US forces at the airport.

Thirteen American soldiers were among more than 100 people killed when an IS suicide bomber attacked the airport perimeter late last week, where desperate Afghans had gathered in the hope of climbing to board an evacuation flight.

More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul aboard the US-led airlift operation, which began just after the Taliban invaded the capital on August 14.

Biden said he would address the nation in Washington on Tuesday, as his critics continued to brutalize him for his handling of the pullout.

“We cannot wage endless wars, but the scope and consequences of Biden’s failure here are staggering,” the Republican Senator said. Rick scott noted.

“President Biden has brought great shame to the American people,” congressman added Richard hudson.

Biden’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, could only offer harsh words for the Taliban.

“All legitimacy and support will have to be won,” Blinken said, as he announced that the United States had suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred its operations to Qatar.

In Kabul, the spokesperson for the Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan had “achieved full independence” with the withdrawal of the United States.

Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban official, said he was “proud” to witness “these historic moments”.

AFP city ​​correspondents heard celebratory gunfire from several Taliban checkpoints, as well as cheering from fighters in security posts in the Green Zone.

All eyes are now on how the Taliban handled their early days with sole authority over the country, with a strong focus on whether they will allow other foreigners and Afghans to leave the country.

Blinken said a small number of US citizens remained in the country – “less than 200” but probably closer to 100 – and wanted to leave.

Thousands of other Afghans who have worked with the US-backed government and fear retaliation also want to leave.

Western allies have expressed their sorrow in recent days that not all Afghans who wanted to flee could take evacuation flights.

The UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding the Taliban honor their pledge to let people leave Afghanistan freely in the days to come and to grant access to the A and other aid agencies.

But they did not agree to call for the creation of a “safe zone” in Kabul, as envisaged by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Discussions are underway as to who will now run the Kabul airport.

The Taliban have asked Turkey to handle logistics while maintaining security control, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to accept the offer.

It was not immediately clear which airlines would agree to fly to and from Kabul.

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) regional group had posed the biggest threat to the withdrawal after carrying out the devastating suicide bombing outside the airport last week.

On Monday, they also claimed to have fired six rockets at the airport. A Taliban official said the attack was intercepted by the airport’s missile defense systems.

And echoing the tragedies of civilian deaths that ravaged war and cost local US support, a US airstrike in Kabul targeting an alleged ISIS car bomb over the weekend appears to have killed children.

The United States announced on Sunday that it had carried out a drone strike against a vehicle threatening Kabul airport.

Family members told AFP they believed a fatal mistake had been made and 10 civilians were killed.

“My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my granddaughter … my nephews and nieces,” Aimal Ahmadi told AFP.