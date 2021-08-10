US to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico as part of Delta wave

The United States will send up to 8.5 million additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Mexico, as the two countries continue to face a spike in infections fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Speaking on Tuesday, a day after having a phone call with US Vice President Kamala Harris, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he expected most adults living along the border with the United States receives its second dose of vaccine in a month.

He said he and Harris agreed on the importance of reopening the land border, which has been closed since March 2020.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, meanwhile, said the United States will provide Mexico with 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker Moderna, as well as up to five million doses. AstraZeneca vaccine.

The comments came as the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new travel warnings for Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries as infections of the variant Delta continue to increase.

Mexico has seen a steady rise in the number of cases in recent weeks, reporting more than 6,500 new infections on Monday, although health experts said the actual number was likely much higher.

Several American states are also struggle to control recent outbreaks, in what infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci called a “pandemic among the unvaccinated.”

The country is currently recording an average of more than 120,000 new cases of coronavirus per day, a rate that has doubled in recent weeks and matches that seen before the vaccine was made available in the country. Currently, about 60% of Americans eligible for vaccines have been fully immunized.

Rising infections and slow vaccinations have prompted President Joe Biden to increasingly urge state and local governments to pressure residents to get the vaccine.

Biden previously announced rules requiring federal workers to be vaccinated or undergo regular coronavirus testing.

Monday, the Pentagon announcement that he would require all active duty members to be vaccinated by mid-September.

Washington also became the most recent state to require most state employees to be vaccinated or lose their jobs.

“Surprising figures”

U.S. officials said seven states – Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi – accounted for a disproportionate number of infections in the country.

In Texas, two of the state’s largest school districts, Dallas and Houston, announced mask warrants for students and staff in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott, who implemented an emergency order banning entities county and local governments to require the wearing of masks and social distancing to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Nonetheless, on Monday Abbott called for outside help to fight a third wave of infections in the state, prompting a county-owned hospital, the Harris Health System and the Lyndon B Johnson Hospital in Houston, to raise tents to accommodate their overflow of COVID-19 patients.

Abbott has asked Texas State Department Health Services to use recruiting agencies to find additional medical staff beyond state borders. He also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone all elective medical procedures.

In neighboring Arkansas, state health officials reported the largest increase in one-day hospitalizations on Monday since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized in the state on Monday increased by 103, bringing the total to 1,376.

The state Department of Health reported that there were only eight intensive care unit beds available in the state on Monday.

“Today’s report shows some very surprising numbers,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

Only about 37 percent of the state’s population are fully immunized against the virus.