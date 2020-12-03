US to remove Baghdad embassy staff for fear of reprisal on anniversary of Soleimani’s death

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration to temporarily withdraw staff from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as the anniversary of the American strike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani brings fears of retaliation, two US officials told NBC News on Wednesday.

According to one of the officials, the change was temporary, although they did not specify the duration of the reduction. The two officials spoke to NBC News on condition of anonymity.

The exact number of diplomats to withdraw from the embassy was not immediately clear, but a former senior US diplomat with experience in Iraq said they were told a significant withdrawal was planned. The diplomatic retreat was first reported by the Washington post.

The State Department did not confirm the reduction, telling NBC News the department was not commenting on details of the staffing adjustments.

“The State Department is constantly adjusting its posture in embassies and consulates around the world depending on its mission, the local security environment, the health situation and even the holidays,” an official said on behalf of the State Department. ‘agency.

“Ensuring the safety of US government personnel, US citizens, and the security of our facilities, remains our top priority.”

US Ambassador Matthew Tueller will remain in Iraq, according to the official, who added that the US Embassy will continue to operate.

Soleimani was the leader of the Iranian elite, the secret Quds force and was killed by a American drone strike January 3. His death sparked outrage and Iran retaliated with strikes against US troops in Iraq.

The US mission in Iraq is already working with a reduced diplomatic staff since the start of the Trump administration.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry official spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf declined to comment on Thursday.

Since US troops invaded Iraq in 2003 and overthrew Saddam Hussein’s regime, the Shiite-majority Iraq has struggled to balance its relations with the United States and the powerful Shiite-led neighbor, the Iran. US troops left in 2011, but returned in 2014 after the Islamic State militant group invaded large parts of the country.

The story continues

Many Shiite militias that have helped quell ISIS violence have been integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, but they have also become more powerful politically and militarily while maintaining close ties to Iran.

In 2018, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo closed the US consulate in Basra, in the south of the country, citing the threat posed by Iranian-backed proxies. In May 2019, after a series of rocket attacks launched at the American embassy in Baghdad, the State Department ordered the departure of “non-emergency” personnel From Iraq.

Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics

Militia attacks on U.S. facilities have largely continued and earlier this year Pompeo threatened complete withdrawal American diplomats from the embassy.

“The United States will not tolerate threats against our men and women serving overseas and we will not hesitate to take any action we deem necessary to ensure the safety of our personnel,” a spokesperson warned. from the State Department at the end of September.

“It is unacceptable that Iranian-backed groups launch rockets at our embassy, ​​attack US diplomats and others, and threaten law and order in Iraq.”

Critics, however, criticized Pompeo for reducing the US diplomatic presence in Baghdad and threatening to close the US embassy, ​​accusing the White House of ceding its influence in Iraq and giving Iran a much-sought strategic victory.

Image: US soldiers stand guard at K1 Air Base near Kirkuk in northern Iraq during its handover ceremony (Ameer Al Mohammedaw / dpa / picture alliance via Getty File)

Tensions in the region escalated on Friday after the murder of one of Iran’s top nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

A few days after the attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that there would be a “final punishment” for those who gave the order. While the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior officials blamed Israel.

Israel did not comment on the charges.