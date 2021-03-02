World
US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US President Joe bidenAdministration prepares to impose sanctions on Russia for poisoning and imprisoning Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, CNN reported on Monday.
Citing two administration officials, CNN wrote that the United States will coordinate with the European Union to determine what the sanctions will involve and their exact timing.
One potential option, according to an official, is an executive order that would trigger sanctions against Russia for repeated attacks on U.S. democracy, including the SolarWinds cybersecurity hack and granting bounties to U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, CNN wrote.
The sanctions would be Biden’s first against Russia and would be a marked departure from his predecessor Donald Trump’s approach to dealing with Moscow.
Trump was notoriously friendly to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Poutine and often refused to penalize Russia for its actions.
The European Union approved sanctions against four senior Russian officials earlier on Monday, as UN human rights experts on Monday called for an international investigation into Navalny’s poisoning and his immediate release.
The EU sanctions concern four justice and law enforcement officials involved in Navalny’s detention. They will be prohibited from going to the European bloc and seeing the assets they hold frozen there.
Meanwhile, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, and Irene Khan, the leading expert on freedom of opinion and expression, insisted on the need to ensure the responsibility for the “sinister poisoning” of Navalny.
They demanded his “immediate release” from a Russian penal colony, where he was transferred from a Moscow prison last week.
Putin’s main opponent was sentenced to two and a half years in a penal colony for violating parole conditions while recovering from a poisoning attack in Germany.
The 44-year-old spent months recovering from the near-fatal poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which he says was ordered by Putin – something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied .
