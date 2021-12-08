US to decide quickly if Iran seriously considers nuclear talks

The United States will quickly determine whether Tehran is acting “in good faith” in talks on relaunching the Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday, a day before negotiations resumed.

“We should know fairly quickly if the Iranians will (…) negotiate in good faith,” spokesman Ned Price said, warning that “the track is getting very, very short for negotiations.”

The European Union, which coordinates the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed that they would resume Thursday in Vienna after a hiatus of a few days.

US envoy Rob Malley “plans to join the talks this weekend,” Price said.

Talks began in April but were suspended in June due to the election of a new Iranian president, resuming last week.

After a week of negotiations, Americans and Europeans accused the Iranians of having backed down since the spring.

Washington has warned that it will not let Tehran block negotiations any longer while expanding its nuclear program, but has yet to issue an ultimatum.

The next few days are expected to see a faint hope diplomatic push, although it seems increasingly unlikely that the talks will result in a breakthrough.

“I don’t think you will see a long lag between resuming this cycle and when the United States and our allies and partners will be able to judge whether the Iranians have returned (…) with a will to s ‘engage in substantive negotiations,’ Price told reporters.

“It will not always be in our best interest to seek a return to the JCPOA,” he said, using the official title of the landmark 2015 deal that sought to curb Iran’s nuclear program for itself. ensure that he could not develop an atomic weapon, in exchange for easing sanctions for Tehran.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was initially agreed between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

But that started to crumble in 2018 when US President Donald Trump stepped down and reimposed the sanctions, prompting Iran to start overstepping the limits of its nuclear program the following year.

Iran has always insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful.

