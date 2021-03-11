US takes tens of millions of doses of vaccines the world needs

“If we have a surplus, we’ll share it with the rest of the world,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday, speaking generally about the vaccine supply in the United States. “We’re going to start by making sure Americans are taken care of first.”

Johnson & Johnson, which has clearance for its vaccine in the United States but has fallen behind on its production targets in the United States and Europe, recently asked the United States to lend 10 million doses to the European Union, but the Biden administration has also denied the request, according to U.S. and European officials.

What you need to know about vaccine deployment

The European Union has come under heavy criticism for its “vaccine nationalism” and protectionism, which intensified last week when Italy blocked a small shipment of doses to Australia, stepping up a bitter fight over much-needed shots. Yet the European Union exported 34 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in recent weeks in dozens of countries, even as it faced shortages at home.

As frustrations simmer, some European officials blame the United States. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said the United States, along with Britain, “Have outright banned the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced in their territory.” Asked about the US supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that vaccine manufacturers were free to export their products made in the United States while respecting the terms of their contracts with the government.

But because the AstraZeneca vaccine was produced with the help of Defense Production ActMr. Biden must approve dose shipments overseas. Such a move could have huge negative political repercussions as long as Americans still clamor for blows.

AstraZeneca is also likely to want liability protection for doses shipped overseas, as it would in the United States if the vaccine were licensed.

Meanwhile, regulators in the United States were awaiting further AstraZeneca data, expected in the coming weeks, from a phase 3 trial which registered 32,000 participants mainly in the United States. AstraZeneca is not likely to report the results of an initial review of its data, as other vaccine manufacturers have. Rather, it will wait for more statistically significant results after trial participants have been monitored longer for side effects and more people in the vaccine and placebo groups may have fallen ill, federal officials said. Experts believe the vaccine is unlikely to have a higher rate of effectiveness than Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which uses similar technology and only requires a single dose.