US takes different approaches for Russia and China – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said on Wednesday it would have a a different approach to meet the challenges posed by Russia and China, the latter being with the help of its friends and allies.
“On China, the PresidentThe point of view of the administration and that of the administration is that we have to work with our allies, we have to work with our partners to align with how we are going to approach our relations with China, ”the secretary said. White House press officer Jen Psaki to reporters. press conference.
“We have to approach this relationship from a position of strength. There are obviously key elements of this relationship, there are economic aspects, there are strategies,” she said, when asked about differences in approach between China and Russia.
“I think as far as Russia is concerned, his (Biden’s) appeal to (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin … is clear proof of that. When he called President Putin, he did not held back where we can work together – say, New start – which is in the interests of the security of the United States.
“He’s concerned about a number of areas of their reported interference, whether in elections, in hacking the United States – the hack of SolarWinds, should I say – reports of bounties on US troops . A review is underway that is happening, which he also stated in this conversation, ”Psaki said.
Biden, she said, has certainly spoken to a number of European allies on a range of issues of mutual concern, including Russia. “Regarding the options of sanctions that may exist or the options, in terms of response, may exist, the President, of course, reserves the right to respond in any manner and course of his choosing at any time,” she declared. .
“But we will let this review end and then our political teams will make decisions on the specific measures they will take in response,” she added.
On Wednesday, the United States and the Russian Federation completed the legal procedures necessary to extend the new START treaty for five years.
“Extending the new START treaty by five years ensures that we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs and heavy bombers until February 4, 2026, thus avoiding a potentially unconstrained nuclear arms race,” the spokesperson said. of State Department Ned Price to reporters at his daily press conference.
The new START limits each Russian nuclear warhead loaded on an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) that can reach the United States in about 30 minutes. The United States will use the time granted by the five-year extension of the new START treaty to continue with the Russian Federation, in consultation with Congress and his allies and partners, an arms control that covers all Russian nuclear weapons, he said.
“As we engage Russia in a way that advances American interests, we can also remain lucid about the challenges that Russia poses. Even as we work with Russia to advance American interests, we will also call Russia to account for its recklessness and its opposition behavior, ”Price said.
