US takes action against Pakistan, China for religious freedom violations – Times of India
WASHINGTON: United States designated Monday Pakistan and China in its list of “countries of particular concern” (CPCs) for committing or tolerating “systematic and flagrant violations of religious freedom“.
Pakistan and China are among the 10 countries highlighted by the US State Department as CPC for their failure to stem persecution and discrimination against faith groups.
In an official statement, the secretary of Mike Pompeo State says Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, DPRK, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were designated as CPCs under the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act, as amended, for committing or tolerating systematic violations , continuous and flagrant religious freedom.
The Secretary of State further informed that countries – Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia – have been placed on a special watch list for governments that have committed or tolerated “serious violations of religious freedom” .
“The United States will continue to work tirelessly to end religiously motivated abuse and persecution around the world, and to help ensure that everyone, everywhere and at all times, has the right to live by the dictates of the conscience, ”Pompeo said.
In addition, al-Shabaab, al-Qaida, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin and the Taliban have been designated as ” entities of particular concern “under the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act of 2016, Pompeo said.
He added that Sudan and Uzbekistan were removed from the Special Watch List due to “significant and concrete progress” undertaken by their governments last year.
