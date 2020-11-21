US, Taiwan discuss strengthening economic ties

The two sides agree to establish an “institutionalized dialogue mechanism” and discuss a wide range of issues, including science, technology, trade and health.

The United States and Taiwan held talks on strengthening their economic ties on Friday amid increasing pressure on the island from China, which the Taiwanese side hailed as a successful step forward.

The talks, held under the auspices of a New Partnership for Economic Prosperity Dialogue, took place both virtually and in person. They were led on the US side by Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, who had already angered China with a visit to Taipei in September.

Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi brought a delegation to Washington, DC for the talks.

A statement by Taiwan’s representative office in Washington said the two sides had signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an “institutionalized dialogue mechanism.”

“The two sides also discussed a wide range of issues, including science and technology, supply chain restructuring, 5G networks, investment review, infrastructure and energy, security global health and women’s economic empowerment, ”he said.

The US State Department said the two men had agreed to negotiate a science and technology deal to “advance joint understanding and collaboration on a wide range of science and technology topics.”

Future talks will help to strengthen their economic relations and “our common commitment to free markets, entrepreneurship and freedom,” he added.

The dialogue, which Taiwan hopes will eventually lead to a free trade agreement, is part of an increased US engagement with Taipei under the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump, which has sparked anger from Beijing.

China claims to democratically rule Taiwan as its own territory and reacted with fury when US Secretary of Health Alex Azar visited Taipei in August, followed by Crash in September, each sending fighter jets near it. ‘Isle.

Azar was the highest U.S. official to visit Taiwan since Washington transferred official diplomatic recognition to the mainland in 1979, and Krach was the highest State Department official to visit in those four decades.

Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-Chang also said on Friday that a third official, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, had been invited to visit for “bilateral discussions on international cooperation. on questions of environmental protection ”.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Times reported that Wheeler’s three-day trip was scheduled for the week of December 5.

In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesperson said China opposes any official exchange between the United States and Taiwan and urged Washington to fully recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue.

“China will provide a legitimate and necessary response according to the development of the situation,” Zhao Lijian said during a daily press briefing, without giving further details.

While Trump, a Republican, is a popular figure in Taiwan, the government has taken steps to allay fears that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, may not be so supportive.

Taiwanese officials have pointed out that support for Taiwan is bipartisan in the United States, and that last week Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington spoke by phone with Antony Blinken, a longtime confidant of Biden.