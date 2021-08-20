US struggles to speed up Kabul airlift despite Taliban and chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States is struggling to speed up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, hampered by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to problems with paperwork. With an August 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands of people still had to be airlifted from the chaotic country.

Taliban fighters and their checkpoints surrounded the airport – major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with the West will make them prime targets for reprisals. Hundreds of Afghans who did not have papers or evacuation permits also gathered outside the airport, adding to the chaos that prevented even some Afghans who have papers and promises of flights. to go past.

It didn’t help that many Taliban fighters couldn’t read the documents.

In a sign of hope, State Department spokesman Ned Price told Washington that 6,000 people were allowed to be evacuated on Thursday and are expected to board military flights in the next few hours. This would mark a significant increase over the past few days. About 2,000 passengers have been carried each of the past two days, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said the military had planes to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people a day, but until Thursday, far fewer designated evacuees had been able to reach, and then enter, the airport.

Kirby told reporters the limiting factor was available evacuees, not planes. He said efforts were underway to speed up processing, including adding State Department consular officials to verify documents from Americans and Afghans who made it to the airport. Additional front doors have been opened, he said.

And yet, at the current rate, it would be difficult for the United States to evacuate all Americans and Afghans who are qualified and seeking to be evacuated by August 31. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would make sure no American was left behind, even if that meant sticking past August, an arbitrary deadline he set weeks before the Taliban won a stunning military victory by taking Kabul last weekend. It was not clear whether Biden might consider extending the deadline for evacuees who are not U.S. citizens.

The story continues

At the airport, military evacuation flights continued, but access remained difficult for many. On Thursday, Taliban militants fired in the air in an attempt to control the crowd gathered in front of the blast walls of the airport. Men, women and children fled. US Navy fighter jets flew over, a standard military precaution but also a reminder to the Taliban that the United States has the firepower to respond to a combat crisis.

There is no precise figure for the number of people – Americans, Afghans or others – who need to be evacuated because the process is almost entirely self-selected. For example, the State Department said that when it ordered its non-essential embassy staff to leave Kabul in April after announcing Biden’s withdrawal, fewer than 4,000 Americans had registered for security updates. The actual number, including dual US-Afghan citizenship as well as family members, is likely much higher, with estimates ranging from 11,000 to 15,000. Tens of thousands of Afghans may also be in need of support. ‘escape.

To compound the uncertainty, the US government has no way of knowing how many registered Americans may have already left Afghanistan. Some may have returned to the United States, but others may have gone to third countries.

At the Pentagon, Kirby declined to say whether Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended that Biden extend the August 31 deadline. Given the Taliban takeover of the country, staying beyond that date would at least require Taliban assent, he said. He said he was not yet aware of any such talks between US and Taliban commanders, who have been in regular contact for days to limit disputes at the airport in what the White House has called. a “safe passage” agreement drawn up on Sunday.

“I think it’s just a basic fact of the reality of where we are, that communications and some degree of agreement with the Taliban on what we’re trying to accomplish has to happen,” said Kirby.

Of the roughly 2,000 people flown from the airport in the 24 hours ended Wednesday morning, nearly 300 were Americans, Kirby said. US lawmakers were told Thursday morning that 6,741 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, including 1,762 US citizens and green card holders, according to two congressional advisers.

Although Afghanistan has been a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said Thursday that evacuees are not required to test negative for COVID-19.

“A general humanitarian waiver has been implemented for COVID-19 testing for all people the US government relocates from Afghanistan,” the department said. Medical examinations, including COVID-19 tests, had been required for evacuees prior to the Taliban takeover of Kabul, adding additional urgency to efforts to get Afghans out at risk.

Additional US troops continued to arrive at the airport. As of Thursday, there were about 5,200, including Marines specializing in coordinating evacuations and an Air Force unit specializing in emergency operations at airports. Biden has authorized a total deployment of around 6,000.

U.S. citizens and other foreigners, Afghan allies of Western forces, and women, journalists, activists and others most at risk from the fundamentalist Taliban are hoping for evacuation seats.

Will US troops go beyond the airport perimeter to collect and escort people? Austin suggested on Wednesday that this was not currently feasible. “We don’t have the capacity to go out and gather a lot of people,” he told reporters.

Austin added that the evacuations would continue “until time runs out or we run out of capacity.”

Afghans at risk because of their work with the US military or US organizations, and Americans scrambling to get them out, have also pleaded with Washington to cut the complicated red tape.

“If we don’t fix this, we will literally sentence people to death,” said Marina Kielpinski LeGree, the US director of a nonprofit, Ascend. The organization’s young Afghan colleagues were among the crowd waiting for flights at the airport following days of chaos, tear gas and gunfire.