US struggles to engage with Iran on nuclear deal

The New York Times

Marilyn Reece, the baker’s chef at a Kroger in Batesville, Mississippi, started noticing more customers walking through the store without a mask this month after the state’s mandate to wear masks was repealed. . Kroger still needs it, but it doesn’t seem to matter. When Reece, a 56-year-old breast cancer survivor, sees these buyers, she prays. “Please, please don’t let me have to wait for them, because in my heart, I don’t want to ignore them, I don’t want to refuse them,” she said. “But I don’t think I want to get sick and die either. It’s not that people are bad, but you don’t know who they came into contact with. Reece’s heightened anxiety is shared by retail and fast food workers in states like Mississippi and Texas, where governments removed mask warrants before a majority of people were vaccinated and, while troubling the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus. It feels like a throwback to the early days of the pandemic, when companies said customers had to wear masks but there was no legal obligation and many buyers simply refused. Many workers say their stores do not enforce the requirement and that if they approach customers, they risk verbal or physical altercations. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter “It gives a great false sense of security, and it’s no different now than it was a year ago,” said Reece, who is not yet in able to receive a vaccine due to allergies. “The only difference we have now is that people are getting vaccinated, but enough people haven’t been vaccinated that they should have lifted the warrant.” For many people who work in retail, especially grocery stores and big box chains, the repeal of the mask is another example of how little protection and appreciation they received during the pandemic. Although they are seen as essential workers, this rarely translates into additional pay on top of their low wages. In most states, grocery store workers were initially not given priority for vaccinations, although health experts have warned the public to limit time in grocery stores due to the risk posed by the new variants. coronavirus. (Texas opened availability to all ages 16 and over on Monday.) The issue grew in importance: On Monday, President Joe Biden called on governors and mayors to maintain or restore the order to wear masks as the country grapples with a potential increase in virus cases. . The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents nearly 900,000 grocery workers, said this month that at least 34,700 grocery workers across the country have been infected or exposed to COVID- 19 and that at least 155 workers had died from the virus. The recent mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo. Has only further shaken workers and heightened concerns for their own safety. Diane Cambre, a 50-year-old room supervisor at a Kroger in Midlothian, Texas, said she had spent much of the past year worrying about bringing the virus home to her son age 9 and dread interactions with casual customers. about the possibility of getting sick. She wears a double mask in the store even though it irritates her skin, already irritated with psoriasis, and changes clothes as soon as she gets home. After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on March 2 that he would end the statewide mask mandate next week, Cambre said customers immediately “started coming in without a mask or stuff, and he was pretty hard getting anyone to wear one. “Management is supposed to offer masks to people who don’t wear them, but if they don’t put them on, nothing else is done,” she said. tense exchanges and even tantrums from adults pushing carts. “Some of our customers are prone to drama, so they’ll start shouting, ‘I’m not wearing this mask’, and you can tell that they’re very rude in their voice and very harsh, “UFCW member Cambre told me. Supervision of the self-service checkout aisles was particularly difficult, she said, as customers who need help will demand that she come, making it impossible to maintain 6 feet away. At times when she has tried to explain the need to take a distance, “they say, ‘Okay, and it’s just a government business,’ she said. “It really hurts you mentally.” A representative for Kroger said the chain “will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all of our frontline associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine” and it offered one-time payments of $ 100 to workers who received the vaccine. The different mandates of states and companies make some workers fear new confrontations. The retail industry was already trying to fix the problem last fall, when a large trade group helped organize training to help workers manage and defuse conflicts with customers who resisted masks, social distancing and storage capacity limits. Denying service to people without masks, or asking them to leave, has led to incidents over the past year, such as a punch in the face of a cashier, a Target employee broke his arm and the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard. This month in League City, Texas, near Houston, a 53-year-old man who refused to wear a mandatory mask in a Jack in the Box confronted employees and then stabbed a store manager three times, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. . On March 14, a San Antonio ramen shop was vandalized with racist graffiti after its owner criticized Abbott on television for lifting the Texas mask’s warrant. On March 17, a 65-year-old woman was arrested at a Texas City Office Depot after refusing to wear a mask or leave the store, just days after an arrest warrant was issued for her in Galveston, Texas, to behave the same way. in a Bank of America location. MaryAnn Kaylor, owner of two antique stores in Dallas, including Lula B’s Design District, said repealing the mask’s mandate matters a lot to stores and people’s behavior. “He should have focused more on vaccinating people instead of trying to open everything up,” she said of Abbott, noting that Texas has one of the slowest vaccination rates in the world. country. “There are still cases every day in Texas, and people are still dying from COVID,” she said. “This complete lifting of the mandates is stupid. It shouldn’t have been based on politics – it should have been based on science. “Some Texans started researching establishments that accept masks. Kaylor said listings of Dallas businesses requiring masks were circulating on Facebook and people were looking to them for where to buy groceries and what to do with others. shopping. Emily Francois, a sales associate at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas, said customers are ignoring the signs of wearing masks and Walmart is not enforcing the policy. So Francois stands 6 feet away from shoppers who don’t wear masks, even if it bothers some. “My life is more important,” she said. “I see clients come in without a mask and they cough, sneeze, they don’t cover their mouths,” she said. said Francois, who has worked at Walmart for 14 years and is a member of United for Respect, an advocacy group. “Customers who come to the store without a mask make us feel like we are not worthy, that we are are not safe. ” Phillip Keene, a spokesperson for Walmart, said that “our policy of requiring associates and customers to wear masks in our stores has helped protect them during the pandemic, and we are not lifting these measures at this time. . ” Even before the pandemic, Reece, the clerk of Kroger in Mississippi, wore a mask to protect herself from the flu due to her cancer diagnosis, she said. She said 99% of her little one’s clients store had worn masks during the pandemic. “When they had to put it on, they put it on,” she said. “It’s like giving a child a piece of candy – that child is going to eat this candy unless you take it from her. She is concerned about the potential damage from newer variants, especially ones that don’t cover your mouth. 6 feet from them, or 10 feet for that matter, “said Reece, who is also a UFCW member and has worked for Kroger for over 30 years.” I know people want this to get back to normal, but you can’t just want it to go back to normal. ” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company