US Space Force members get new name: ‘Guardians’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration celebrated the first anniversary of the US space force Friday by announcing that its members will be known as “guardians. ”
Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.
“I have the honor, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of United States The Space Force will be known as Guardians, ”Pence said. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians will defend our nation for generations to come. ”
President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.
