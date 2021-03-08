US, South Korea reach troop cost-sharing deal

The United States and South Korea said on Sunday that they had reached an agreement “in principle” on a new cost-sharing plan for the presence of US troops on the Korean peninsula.

Driving the news: The State Department’s Office of Politico-Military Affairs said in a Twitter post there had been a “South Korea’s negotiated increase “in support of the US troop presence, without further details.

The deal will last until 2025, notes the the Wall Street newspaper, who first reported on the deal.

To note: The United States has some 28,000 troops in South Korea to protect itself against the threat from North Korea as a result of the Korean War of 1950-53, by AP.

Relations between the two countries had become strained because of the Special Measures Agreement under former President Trump, which wanted South Korea to pay more.

Trump once demanded Seoul double your contribution to $ 1.6 billion before an agreement to pay some $ 924 million is reached in 2019.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

