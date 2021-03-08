World

US, South Korea reach troop cost-sharing deal

The United States and South Korea said on Sunday that they had reached an agreement “in principle” on a new cost-sharing plan for the presence of US troops on the Korean peninsula.

Driving the news: The State Department’s Office of Politico-Military Affairs said in a Twitter post there had been aSouth Korea’s negotiated increase “in support of the US troop presence, without further details.

To note: The United States has some 28,000 troops in South Korea to protect itself against the threat from North Korea as a result of the Korean War of 1950-53, by AP.

  • Relations between the two countries had become strained because of the Special Measures Agreement under former President Trump, which wanted South Korea to pay more.

  • Trump once demanded Seoul double your contribution to $ 1.6 billion before an agreement to pay some $ 924 million is reached in 2019.

  • The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

