US, South Korea agree on new troop cost-sharing deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States and South Korea have reached an agreement in principle on a new agreement to share the costs of the American military presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.

The State Department’s Office of Politico-Military Affairs said the deal includes a “negotiated increase” in Seoul’s cost share, but provided no details. The Bureau wrote on Twitter that the agreement, if finalized, would reaffirm the treaty alliance between the United States and South Korea as “the backbone of peace, security and prosperity for North-East Asia ”.

Negotiations had collapsed under the Trump administration following a US demand that Seoul pay five times what it had previously paid. The State Department said in a statement that the increase in the South’s share in the cost was “significant.”

The United States has about 28,000 troops in South Korea.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the deal, said it would last until 2025.

In its statement, the State Department said, “American alliances are a tremendous source of strength. This development reflects the commitment of the Biden-Harris administration to reinvigorate and modernize our democratic alliances around the world to advance our common security and prosperity.