US slows down Israel to boycott ‘attack’ on dissent, supporters say

Trump administration’s latest attempt to equate boycott of Israel with anti-Semitism is part of a multi-year campaign to criminalize criticism of Israel in US and abroad, legal experts say and policies.

Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ad The United States plans to label the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights as “anti-Semitic” and to cut funding to groups that support it.

Dima Khalidi, founder and director of Palestine Legal, a US-based legal advocacy group that supports Palestinian rights, said the measure was aimed at stifling the defense of Palestinian rights.

“This is one more step in a much larger and broader attack on a human rights movement globally, but also in the United States – and one that began long before. [US President Donald] Trump, ”Khalidi told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview.

Palestine Legal a documented over 200 bills aimed at restricting the defense of Palestine in dozens of states across the United States alone. Only 25% of those motions were successful, but the group says 30 US states currently have laws in place.

Khalidi said measures to reduce pro-Palestinian organization in the United States have evolved over time, with the most recent wave being an attempt “to distort and politicize anti-Semitism to include all criticism of the United States. ‘State of Israel’.

The intention was the same, however, she said: to prevent Palestinians from exposing rights violations and to hold Israel accountable for its policies.

“The point is, all of these efforts are fundamentally an attack on our ability to dissent, on our right to protest,” Khalidi said.

Happy netanyahu

In one declaration On Thursday, Pompeo described the BDS movement as “a manifestation of anti-Semitism” and said he had tasked the Office of the Special Envoy charged with monitoring and combating anti-Semitism to identify groups that support him.

Launched by Palestinian civil society groups in 2005, the BDS movement seeks to use non-violent means to pressure Israel to end its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, guarantee equal rights for citizens Palestinian refugees and respect the right of return of Palestinian refugees.

BDS supporters have expressly disowned anti-Semitism and all forms of racism, but the movement has been the target of the Israeli government and its allies in recent years.

“I know this sounds simple to you, Prime Minister,” Pompeo told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference about the new BDS decree.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday [Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via Reuters]

“This appears to be a statement of fact, but I want you to know that we will take immediate action to identify organizations that engage in hateful BDS behavior, and withdraw US government support for those groups.” The time has come, ”Pompeo said.

“Sounds just wonderful to me,” Netanyahu replied, state department says reading out loud.

It was not immediately clear which groups the State Department might qualify as BDS supporters.

‘Extremely significant’

Pompeo also announced that the United States would allow products originating in Area C of the occupied West Bank – an area that represents 60 percent of the territory and includes exclusively Jewish settlements – to be labeled as “Israel,” “Product of Israel ”, or“ Made in Israel ”when exported.

Israel has advocated for years that goods coming from exclusively Jewish settlements be labeled in this way to avoid global boycott efforts.

Josh Ruebner, assistant professor at Georgetown University, said country of origin directive may sound bureaucratic, but it is “extremely important” because it “designates illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank as part of Israel”.

It also treats the West Bank and Gaza Strip as separate entities, a movement according to Ruebner “further segmenting the Palestinian people politically and geographically.”

Second, by recognizing Area C as subject to a different administrative arrangement than other parts of the West Bank, it also “strengthens and strengthens the United States’ arguments for allowing Israel to annex so much territory. of the West Bank that he wishes by January 20, ”he said.

This is the inauguration date of US President-elect Joe Biden.

“ Blatantly unconstitutional ”

Most of the Trump administration’s pro-Israel policy changes – including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and cutting funding to Palestinian refugees – have been passed through executive action, which means Biden can cancel them.

During his presidential campaign, Biden said that if it opposes BDS, it would “protect the constitutional right of our citizens to freedom of expression”. He also said he did not support efforts to criminalize freedom of speech and expression.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Thursday that criticism of Israel is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech.

“Threatening to block government funds to groups that criticize Israel is patently unconstitutional,” the group tweeted, in response to Pompeo’s directive.

Criticism of Israel, or any government, is fully protected by the First Amendment. Threatening to block government funds from groups critical of Israel is patently unconstitutional. https://t.co/mUwxA0hZAk – the ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2020

Biden’s “ real test ”

But Biden is unlikely to reverse the Trump administration’s measures to limit boycotts of Israel, Ruebner told Al Jazeera, because it comes at a high political cost in the United States, where most Democrats and Republican lawmakers are staunch supporters of Israel.

“(Pompeo) throws up a marker saying (to Biden), now you have to say that the Israeli settlements are illegal in order to overthrow what I have done. He also says that you have to assert that BDS is not anti-Semitic to reverse what I have done, ”Ruebner said.

“Honestly, I don’t think Biden will meet these challenges.”

For his part, Khalidi said Biden had a “real test” ahead of him to demonstrate “his willingness to stand up for human rights and freedom, and to truly reject what is, in essence, a Trumpian slander.”

US President-elect Joe Biden previously condemned the BDS movement [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP]

“We know that Biden was no friend for the Palestinians. He made it very clear that he intended to support Israel and its continued occupation and to preserve the unconditional support for Israel which has been the US position, ”she said.

“But it is imperative that we expose what is really at stake here … and reject this effort to confuse what is a freedom movement with an ideology of hate.”