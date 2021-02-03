US Should Slow Down Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Analysts say the threat of civil war described by the study group is real.

As Western military support dwindles and peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar remain at a standstill after starting in September following the US-Taliban deal, factions in parts of Afghanistan are falling apart. rearm. Regional militias have been emboldened by the uncertainty surrounding any deal with the Taliban, the fragility of the central government which could fracture under the weight of its own rampant corruption and its continued failure to unify the many ethnic groups across the country.

Over the weekend, armed militiamen under the command of Abdul Ghani Alipur fought government forces for control of a district center in Wardak, a mountainous eastern province in neighboring Kabul, the capital from the country. While the cause of the fighting, and who sparked the attack, is not exactly clear – the reasons range from tribal migration routes to theft of government armored vehicles – the violent struggle only underscores the decline in influence. government across the country.

While violence in Afghanistan remains high, the Taliban refrained from targeting US troops. Taliban officials have suggested that if international forces do not withdraw by May, they will withdraw from the peace process and re-launch attacks on US and NATO forces.

Despite the Taliban’s position, the report says the Biden administration can argue that the delays in starting talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government mean that there has not been enough time to create the conditions in which international forces could depart.

“A withdrawal would not only make America more vulnerable to terrorist threats; it would also have catastrophic effects in Afghanistan and the region that would not be in the interests of any of the key players, including the Taliban, ”the report said.

During a discussion of the report ahead of its official release, group members repeatedly stressed the need for a new diplomatic boost with Afghanistan’s neighbors. But the report acknowledges that these countries agree on little other than opposition to a long-term US presence and fears that a hasty US withdrawal could cause a civil war.

The Biden administration and the Pentagon have started to consider a number of options. The administration may consider temporarily increasing the number of troops in the country, reversing President Donald J. Trump’s order to reduce forces in the final weeks of his tenure.