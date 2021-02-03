US Should Slow Down Withdrawal From Afghanistan
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is expected to slow down the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, drop the May 1 exit deadline and further cut back on US forces only as security conditions improve, a panel appointed by the Congress.
In a new report, The Afghanistan Study Group, a bipartisan panel tasked by Congress to review the February 2020 peace agreement reached under the Trump administration, found that troop withdrawal on the basis of a strict timetable , rather than how the Taliban adheres to the deal to reduce violence and improve security, risked the country’s stability and potential civil war once international forces withdrew.
“It is not in anyone’s best interests at this time to rush out of Afghanistan,” said General Joseph F. Dunford Jr., a retired four-star naval general and former commander-in-chief of the country. and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who helped lead the commission.
Kelly A. Ayotte, a former Republican senator from New Hampshire and another commission chief, said the group did not want the war to go on indefinitely and did not support troops staying long term.
“It’s not whether we go, but that’s how we go,” she said in a meeting with reporters.
The Biden administration faces an early decision point over its policy in Afghanistan. Later this month, Allied Defense Ministers, including Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, will meet in Brussels to discuss the future of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan. North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies weighing on their own commitment to the country expect the Biden administration to clarify its plans for U.S. forces in the coming weeks.
The Trump administration has vowed to end the United States’ long wars abroad and pushed for downsizing in Afghanistan and elsewhere. President Biden has long viewed with skepticism a large troop presence in Afghanistan, but the new administration is reviewing the peace agreement and its Afghan policies.
The study group’s recommendations will likely be adopted by NATO. Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the alliance, has long said that decisions about troop levels in Afghanistan are best made taking into account the security situation on the ground, not artificial deadlines.
The commission called for a new diplomatic boost from the United States and Afghanistan’s neighbors with the Taliban, urging them to truly adhere to the peace agreement. While members of the commission acknowledged that the Taliban would be angered by not meeting the May 1 deadline for the deal, the United States still has leverage. The Taliban, General Dunford said, want international recognition as a legitimate political movement and sanctions relief.
Still, that probably won’t stop the Taliban from launching a bloody spring offensive across the country. There is no ceasefire agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government. And despite the peace talks, the violence in Afghanistan has remained unchecked, with targeted assassinations in major cities and Taliban attacks in the countryside that left thousands of soldiers and civilians killed and injured during the year. elapsed.
Analysts say the threat of civil war described by the study group is real.
As Western military support dwindles and peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar remain at a standstill after starting in September following the US-Taliban deal, factions in parts of Afghanistan are falling apart. rearm. Regional militias have been emboldened by the uncertainty surrounding any deal with the Taliban, the fragility of the central government which could fracture under the weight of its own rampant corruption and its continued failure to unify the many ethnic groups across the country.
Over the weekend, armed militiamen under the command of Abdul Ghani Alipur fought government forces for control of a district center in Wardak, a mountainous eastern province in neighboring Kabul, the capital from the country. While the cause of the fighting, and who sparked the attack, is not exactly clear – the reasons range from tribal migration routes to theft of government armored vehicles – the violent struggle only underscores the decline in influence. government across the country.
While violence in Afghanistan remains high, the Taliban refrained from targeting US troops. Taliban officials have suggested that if international forces do not withdraw by May, they will withdraw from the peace process and re-launch attacks on US and NATO forces.
Despite the Taliban’s position, the report says the Biden administration can argue that the delays in starting talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government mean that there has not been enough time to create the conditions in which international forces could depart.
“A withdrawal would not only make America more vulnerable to terrorist threats; it would also have catastrophic effects in Afghanistan and the region that would not be in the interests of any of the key players, including the Taliban, ”the report said.
During a discussion of the report ahead of its official release, group members repeatedly stressed the need for a new diplomatic boost with Afghanistan’s neighbors. But the report acknowledges that these countries agree on little other than opposition to a long-term US presence and fears that a hasty US withdrawal could cause a civil war.
The Biden administration and the Pentagon have started to consider a number of options. The administration may consider temporarily increasing the number of troops in the country, reversing President Donald J. Trump’s order to reduce forces in the final weeks of his tenure.
General Dunford said the experts told the study group that 4,500 American troops, the presence of the force that was in Afghanistan last fall, was the right number. Still, he said any decision to increase forces to that level was best left to commanders in Afghanistan. The current number of US troops in Afghanistan hovers around 2,500.
General Dunford said the group’s report received a generally positive reception from Mr Biden’s transition team when members were briefed late last year. The group met this week with Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born US envoy to Afghanistan who is maintained by the Biden administration.
Mr. Khalilzad is the architect of the peace agreement and has a strong working relationship with the Taliban. General Dunford said he expected that if the Biden administration adopted the Study Group recommendations, Mr. Khalilzad would too.
Julian E. Barnes reported from Washington and Thomas Gibbons-Neff from Kabul. Fatima Faizi and Fahim abed in Kabul contributed reporting
