US sends team to help Haiti assassination investigation

U.S. officials reported on Sunday that they remained reluctant to provide military forces to Haiti to help maintain order, but said they were sending a team of investigators to help investigate the presidential assassination of the last week, which left the country on the brink of collapse.

A team of FBI agents and officials from the Department of Homeland Security will assist the Haitian government’s investigation into the Wednesday assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, said John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary.

With conditions in Haiti are grim, the country’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, called on the United States to send troops. But with US forces newly emerging from the long war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has shown no enthusiasm for the idea.

It is not just that the United States is reluctant to send troops abroad anytime soon.

The request came from a man who claimed to control Haiti despite questions about his authority. It is not even clear whether Mr Joseph is the legitimate interim prime minister, as another was about to take over when Mr Moïse was assassinated. The two men now appear to be competing for power.