US Senator Says Threatened ‘Antifa Scumbags’ Family Refuted

US Senator Josh Hawley, a vocal member of a group of Republicans who plan to oppose President-elect Joe Biden’s certification of electoral victory, accused protesters of threatening his wife and newborn daughter at them near Washington, DC.

Hawley said protesters, who gathered outside his house on Monday night “shouted threats, vandalized and tried to open the door for us.”

The protest came just two days before Congress voted to approve the Electoral College vote, which will cement Biden’s victory. Those gathered accused Hawley of trying to overthrow the democratic process.

Tonight when I was in Missouri some bastards from Antifa came to our house in Washington and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who cannot travel. They shouted threats, vandalized and tried to open the door for us. Let’s be clear: my family and I will not be intimidated by leftist violence – Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

Hawley said his wife and newborn daughter were at home during the incident while in Missouri, adding on Twitter, “Antifa bastards came to our house in Washington and threatened my wife and daughter newborn, who cannot travel. “

The group that organized the protest, Shut Down DC, refuted the senator’s characterization, writing on Twitter that the protest was peaceful and lasted about 30 minutes outside the senator’s home suburb in Virginia.

2. We toured Senator Hawley’s house for about 30 minutes. We sang songs, sang and shared our stories. A small group of people handed a copy of the constitution to their doorstep (with Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution dog-eared for easy reference). – ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

“We sang songs, chanted and shared our stories,” wrote Shut Down DC. “A small group of people handed a copy of the constitution to their door.”

A video shared by the group showed protesters marching towards Hawley’s house with candles, megaphones and signs. Some wrote on the sidewalk in front of the house with chalk.

Police responded to the scene, but stayed there after asking protesters to turn down their volumes.

Republican conspiracy

The incident comes as the US Congress prepares to meet on Wednesday to certify the results of the presidential election, in which Biden won 306 electoral college votes, well above the threshold of 270 required for victory .

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, who refused to give in and continues to baselessly claim the vote was tainted with widespread fraud, at least 13 Republicans in the US Senate have said they will oppose certification of the results .

They join around 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives who have pledged to do the same.

The scheme has been condemned by some Republican lawmakers and is almost guaranteed to fail. A formal objection would require a majority vote in both houses. The chances of achieving that majority in the Republican-controlled Senate are slim, and Democrats control the House.

Still, Trump remained persistent in his attempts to overturn the results, cajoling and threatening Georgia’s top election official to “recalculate” the state’s final tally in an hour-long phone call on Saturday that raised the issue. new legal questions on the conduct of the president.

Speaking at a rally in Georgia on Monday for two Senate run-off races that will decide which party controls the chamber, Trump singled out Republican Senator Mike Lee, who was in attendance, for refusing to join the plot for s ‘oppose certification.

Trump also told the crowd that he hoped Vice President Mike Pence would “come for us.”

It is still unclear what Trump expects from Pence, who will oversee Wednesday’s Congressional vote in a largely ceremonial capacity of opening the process, counting electoral vote certificates and declaring the winner based on those votes. – in this case, Biden.

The vice president, who has “welcomed” the plot to oppose the results, will not have the unilateral power to override the result.