US Senator Asks for Update on Contractor Engaged in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Democratic senator calls on the State Department to prioritize the return of Mark Frerichs, a U.S. entrepreneur who was allegedly taken over by a militant network linked to the Taliban in Afghanistan earlier this year.

The letter from Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth comes weeks after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held his final meetings with Taliban and Afghan government negotiators trying to strike a peace deal. It is unclear to what extent Frerichs, who is one of Duckworth’s constituents, was discussed at these meetings.

But in the letter to Pompeo, which was made public on Monday, Duckworth complained that the family had no recent direct communication from US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. She requested an appeal with Khalilzad by December 23 to “discuss the latest developments in Mr Frerichs’ case and how his release is being factored into the negotiations.”

“Especially now, as the administration pushes forward an accelerated troop withdrawal from Afghanistan without public mention of Mr. Frerichs’ continued captivity, his family are wondering what efforts are underway to secure his return,” Duckworth wrote. in the letter, which was also sent to the White House.

The State Department rejected any suggestion that Frerichs was not a priority, saying “Khalilzad constantly raises the Frerichs case during his overseas trip, including on his current trip. He also indicated that Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostages within the State Department, is in contact with the Frerichs family.

Representatives for Khalilzad did not make an immediate comment on Monday.

In a series of tweets from his official account last May, Khalilzad said he urged Taliban leadership to secure Frerichs’ release. The Lombard, Illinois Navy veteran went missing in late January and was reportedly kidnapped by members of the Haqqani Network, a militant group aligned with the Taliban in Afghanistan and designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Obama administration in 2012 .

Frerichs’ sister Charlene Cakora said in a statement to The Associated Press Monday that “this war is over and everyone deserves to come home.”

“President Trump has empowered Amb. Khalilzad needs to negotiate with the Taliban over Afghanistan, “she said.” That means he’s the person with the best chance of getting Mark home safely. We can only hope he makes Mark a priority.

