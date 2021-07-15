World
US Senate scrambles to complete infrastructure bill ahead of vote – Times of India
WASHINGTON: the United States Senate The majority leader on Thursday urged lawmakers to move President Joe Biden’s agenda forward, by holding a vote on a bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and demanding Democrats to support a larger $ 3.5 trillion budget plan.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who like Biden is a Democrat, told the Senate that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will get a first procedural vote on Wednesday, but some Republicans working on the bill have expressed doubts about their ability to meet the deadline.
Biden called both efforts essential. In March, a group of engineers said the United States could use a $ 2.590 billion increase in government spending to fix crumbling roads, water systems and other programs.
Lawmakers said they would work over the weekend to try and do it. More than 20 lawmakers from both sides haggled for weeks over the details.
Biden on Wednesday sought to rally Senate Democrats behind the bipartisan bill as well as the separate $ 3.5 trillion budget initiative that includes climate change and social spending measures. Senators present said he told them it was time to “think big” and help Americans who are suffering.
Sixty votes will be needed to move the bipartisan proposal forward, meaning that at least 10 Republicans must join the 50 Democrats to support legislation in the equally 100-seat Senate.
Signs of trouble emerged on Thursday when the group’s Republican leader Sen. Rob Portman said he would not vote to move the measure forward next week unless legislation is ready.
Portman pledged to complete the job but said he would not change the process. “I won’t vote yes if we don’t have a product… We’re going to get it right,” he said.
Schumer dismissed these concerns. “There is no reason why we cannot start voting next Wednesday. This is what we are going to do,” he told reporters.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, another member of the bipartisan group, called Schumer’s schedule “pretty aggressive,” but added: “My goal this weekend is to make sure we can make it happen.”
Among the stumbling blocks was whether to increase revenue to pay for infrastructure by scaling up infrastructure. Tax serviceprosecution of tax fraud.
“We want to be able to collect the taxes owed, but we don’t want to harass individuals either. And between the two, there is a fine line,” said Senator Mike Rounds, Republican member of the bipartisan group.
Schumer’s other deadline of getting all Senate Democrats to agree by Wednesday to move forward on the $ 3.5 trillion additional budget plan has sparked unease among some moderate Democrats.
Not all gave their blessing to the executive. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from the coal mining country, said it would be a “challenge” to decide by Wednesday.
The $ 3.5 trillion plan covers much of Biden’s economic and social agenda, including spending on child care, health care and education. Democrats want to raise taxes for the rich and for businesses to pay for it. They also hope to give legal status to some immigrants.
Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said Fox News Thursday that all Republicans would vote “no” on the $ 3.5 trillion measure. He said a day earlier that with higher inflation the proposed spending amount is “grossly disproportionate to the country’s current needs.”
Democrats will need the support of their 50 senators, as well as the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, to pass the $ 3.5 trillion measure against the Republican opposition, using a maneuver called reconciliation that bypasses the threshold. normal 60 votes from the chamber to advance legislation.
