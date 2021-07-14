World
US Senate panel adopts climate measure that could shape infrastructure bill – Times of India
WASHINGTON: A UNITED STATES Senate The committee on Wednesday passed a bill on climate and energy initiatives that are expected to be debated as part of the larger bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The Senate energy panel voted 13-7 to pass the bill, which includes funding to help the power grid run more electricity from renewable sources and boost hydrogen production at from sources cleaner than fossil fuels.
The bill, sponsored by Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat and chairman of the committee, also includes initiatives to help existing nuclear power plants that are suffering from competition from natural gas plants and renewables.
The top Republican on the committee, Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the first coal-producing state, voted against the bill on the grounds that it is not doing enough to increase national mining of minerals used in everything, from cellphones to renewable energies that would help the country compete with China. Barrasso said he would continue to work on the measures in the bill.
Manchin thanked Barrasso and other Republicans for working on things they agreed to, such as funding the cleanup of abandoned coal mines and oil and gas wells, and for not preventing the adoption of the bill.
“Even though they might not agree with where we were going on some items, they basically didn’t set up a roadblock,” Manchin said.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, pushes Congress pass a broad two-track infrastructure package that includes the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion bill and a Democratic bill that is expected to include more climate initiatives.
