US Senate adopts budget plan to advance Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion Covid aid program – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s drive to enact a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gathered momentum on Friday as the US Senate narrowly approved a budget plan that would allow Democrats to pass the legislation in Congress in the coming weeks with or without Republican support.
After about 15 hours of debate and consecutive votes on dozens of amendments, the Senate found itself in a partisan 50-50 deadlock over passing the budget plan. This impasse was broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose “yes” gave victory to the Democrats.
Shortly before the final vote, Democrats rallied by proposing an amendment to overturn some previous votes regarding the future of the Keystone XL pipeline and coronavirus assistance to immigrants living in the United States illegally.
Under Harris’ presidency, she broke a 50-50 draw to win this amendment for her fellow Democrats.
It was the first time Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, cast a decisive vote after taking the oath of office as Biden’s vice president on Jan.20.
