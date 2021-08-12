US sees ‘unprecedented’ migration to border with Mexico

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas travels to the southwest border, says the United States faces the “most difficult challenge” amid the pandemic.

The United States is encountering an “unprecedented” number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border illegally, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“The situation at the border is one of the most difficult challenges we face. It’s complicated, changing and involves vulnerable people at a time of a global pandemic, ”Mayorkas told reporters Thursday in Brownsville, Texas.

“We are encountering an unprecedented number of migrants between the entry points on our southern border,” Mayorkas said.

Since taking office in January, the Biden administration has struggle face an increase in arrests at the borders, which have reached Highs in 20 years These last months.

US border officials made nearly 200,000 arrests for undocumented entry at the southern border in July, the highest monthly total since March 2000. Arrests at the border generally decline during the hottest summer months, but July’s tally is a 13% increase from June, Mayorkas said. .

A group of South Texas elected officials who met with Mayorkas on Thursday criticized Biden’s handling of the border, saying inbound migrants are straining their communities during the pandemic.

“Whatever system they use, it’s broken,” Pete Saenz, mayor of Laredo, Texas, said of Biden’s approach. “It needs to be fixed.”

Mayorkas announced that the administration is expanding an online asylum registration system that asylum seekers can use to apply remotely.

The online system allows people to register for asylum from phones or computers, an option that could reduce the number of asylum seekers crossing Mexico to the US border, but don’t has not yet been extensively tested.

“There are several reasons for the increase in encounters of migrants at the southern border. Worsening conditions, of course, in the countries of origin, including poverty, increased violence and corruption, ”Mayorkas said.

“And the challenges, of course, have become more acute and more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also made more difficult because of the fact that the previous administration dismantled our asylum system.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office about seven months ago, has vowed to overthrow many of the restrictive immigration policies set up by his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Mayorkas and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had met with senior Mexican government officials in Mexico on Wednesday to discuss working together to slow crossings along the southern border of the United States.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement after the meetings that the two sides analyzed recent migration flows and agreed to expand cooperation aimed at achieving orderly and safe migration.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed by Biden to lead the administration’s efforts to stem the “root causes” of migration from Central America, spoke to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday to stress that the issue is a “top priority” for the Biden administration.