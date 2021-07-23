World
US seeks to quash visa fraud charges against Chinese researchers – Times of India
The US government on Friday filed petitions in federal courts to dismiss the charges in the four other cases of Chinese researchers arrested for visa fraud last year.
A federal judge on Friday morning dismissed a fifth case against a Chinese researcher after the Department of Justice filed a request for dismissal on Thursday.
