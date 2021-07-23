World

US seeks to quash visa fraud charges against Chinese researchers – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 54 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

The US government on Friday filed petitions in federal courts to dismiss the charges in the four other cases of Chinese researchers arrested for visa fraud last year.
A federal judge on Friday morning dismissed a fifth case against a Chinese researcher after the Department of Justice filed a request for dismissal on Thursday.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 54 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Poland moves closer to passing controversial property law

2 hours ago

Athletes celebrated the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in an empty stadium

3 hours ago

Florida condo collapse body search officially ends

4 hours ago

Violence casts a shadow over post-apartheid democratic gains in South Africa

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button