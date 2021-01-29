US seeks custody of Pakistani terrorist Omar Sheikh for trial in America

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said Thursday it was ready to take custody of Anglo-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh to stand trial in the United States, even as Pakistan hastily concocted a petition for review against the acquittal by the Supreme Court of the man accused of participating in the execution of Wall Street Journal correspondent Daniel Pearl.

Washington’s shock and anger at the pampering of terrorism in Pakistan was expressed in sober statements from the White House, State Department, Justice Department and Congress, urging Islamabad to reconsider its legal options to ensure justice be done.

“The United States is ready to take custody of Sheikh to stand trial here on the outstanding charges against him. He must not be allowed to escape justice for his indicted role in the kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl, “the US Department of Justice, under whose jurisdiction the FBI falls, said in a statement.

Washington does not have an extradition treaty with Islamabad, but many Pakistani terrorists have been returned to the United States over the years under intense scrutiny and pressure over Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorists and terrorist groups.

On Thursday, the US State Department said it was “deeply concerned” by the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to acquit those involved in the kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl and any action proposed to release them.

Sheikh, he said, was indicted in the United States in 2002 with hostage-taking and conspiracy to take hostages, resulting in the murder of Pearl, head of the Wall Street Journal’s Asia bureau. South, as well as the 1994 kidnapping. Another US citizen in India.

“The court’s ruling is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere, including Pakistan. We take note of the Attorney General’s statement that he intends to seek review and recall of the decision. We are also ready to prosecute Sheikh in the United States for his horrific crimes against an American citizen. We are committed to ensuring justice for Daniel Pearl’s family and to holding terrorists accountable, ”he added.

The White House also expressed outrage, with Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki urging Pakistan to explore legal options, including allowing Sheikh to be sent to the United States for trial.

US lawmakers have also expressed concern, with the House Foreign Relations Committee saying “it is imperative that those responsible for terrorism be held accountable.”

Pakistan has a long history of sham action against terrorists and terrorist groups it sponsors in an asymmetric war on India under global pressure, then reneging on commitments when control eases. .

Criticism of Islamabad’s dual treatment also came from former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani, who said in the WSJ oped that Sheikh’s acquittal against American advice “is likely to attract further scrutiny Pakistan’s terrorist links. ”

“It could also undermine Pakistan’s efforts to get off the FATF’s ‘gray list’ of countries with inadequate control of terrorist financing,” said Haqqani, critic of Pakistan’s militarization.

Noting that he has been warning of Pakistan’s pampering of terrorist groups for years, Haqqani repeated his assertion that “if it wants to keep someone in jail, the Pakistani government generally has little difficulty in finding a way to do it.

