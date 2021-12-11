World

US Secretary of State meets with European counterparts to discuss Iran deal

LONDON, Dec.11 (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday held a “productive” meeting with his British, German and French counterparts, including a discussion of the Iran nuclear deal, a spokesperson said on Saturday. word of the State Department.

“Secretary Blinken had a productive meeting with his E3 counterparts from Germany, France and UK in Liverpool yesterday. They discussed the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks and our way forward. to be continued, ”the spokesperson said. (Report by Humeyra Pamuk, written by William James; edited by Michael Holden)


