US Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra calls for a second ‘transparent’ phase of the investigation into the origins of Covid-19 – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra urged WHO to ensure next phase of investigation into COVID-19 origins is more “transparent” and “science-based”, amid reports media here suggesting mounting evidence that the virus could have emerged from a laboratory in China.
In March, the World Health Organization (The WHO) released a report jointly written with Chinese scientists on the origins of COVID-19, saying the chances of it starting in a lab were “extremely unlikely.”
But the United States and some other countries have expressed concern over the way the WHO expert mission has been conducted in China, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the lack of cooperation. adequate from Beijing.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also agreed that more studies were needed on the origins of the virus.
In a video message Tuesday at the annual ministerial meeting of the WHO World Health Assembly, Becerra called for launching a second phase of the investigation “with a transparent, science-based mandate and giving to international experts the independence to assess the source of the virus and the first days of the epidemic. ”
In her speech, Becerra did not directly mention China, but her remarks came days after a the Wall Street newspaper report in which US intelligence officials are quoted that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China’s Wuhan city sought hospital care in November 2019, several weeks before China did not recognize the first case of the new highly infectious disease in the community.
China has angrily dismissed US media reports, repeatedly suggesting that the virus may have come from a US lab instead.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in a March 23 statement, said the first lab was not exposed to COVID-19 before December 30, 2019, and a record of “zero infections”. has been on staff and graduate students so far.
“What is the real purpose of the United States of continuing to play on the so-called ‘lab leak theory’? Do they really care about finding the source of the virus or do they just want to distract “We hope that the relevant departments in the United States will bring a clarification and explain it to the world as soon as possible,” Zhao said in response to a question during a foreign ministry briefing in Beijing.
Dr Anthony Fauci, senior White House health adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said recently he was also not convinced of the natural origins of the coronavirus and called for further investigations.
In her speech to the World Health Assembly, Becerra noted that the COVID-19 pandemic “has not only stolen a year of our lives, it has stolen millions of lives.”
“Now we must honor our deceased by taking urgent action this year – to strengthen health security and pandemic preparedness so that we are better prepared for the next global health crisis,” he said.
This means improving global triggers, so that all countries take swift action on the next biological threat, he said, stressing the importance of establishing a sustainable global health security financing mechanism. – with strong accountability and oversight.
It would also mean developing advanced capacity for the global manufacture of personal protective equipment, vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and healthcare workers, the US Secretary of Health said.
Becerra also said countries also need to do more to understand our current pandemic and look forward to detecting, preparing for and responding to future biological threats.
As WHO Member States, “we must come together and end this fight against COVID, our greatest test,” he said, adding that all must fully implement and respect the obligations of the International health regulations.
“We need to improve transparency, immediately share critical information on epidemics with pandemic potential and strengthen health systems to withstand shocks,” Becerra said, while calling for a “strong and nimble” WHO.
The White House said on Tuesday it was expecting the WHO to provide an “expert assessment of the origins of the pandemic, without interference or politicization.”
“We need to access the information the Chinese government has in order to make a decision through the international bodies that would conduct this investigation. And this is something that we have called time and again,” the press secretary said. from the White House, Jen Psaki.
“And we lobbied, along with our international partners, for the WHO to support an expert assessment of the origins of the pandemic. We would certainly be involved with all of our research – resources coming from the United States,” he said. she said in response to a question during a White House briefing.
Allegations of the lab leak were dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory last year, after then-President Donald Asset said the COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
On Tuesday, Trump sought to take credit for himself in a statement to the New York Post newspaper. “For me it was obvious from the start but I was severely criticized as usual,” he said. “Now they all say, ‘He was right.'”
Meanwhile, a group of prominent scientists with relevant experience recently criticized the WHO report for not taking the laboratory leak theory seriously enough – it was dismissed within a few pages of a report of several hundred. of pages.
“We need to take assumptions about natural and laboratory fallout seriously until we have enough data,” the scientists wrote in Science Magazine earlier this month.
