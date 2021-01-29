World
US ‘scandalized’ by acquittal of Daniel Pearl killers by Pakistan SC
WASHINGTON: The White House has expressed its “outrage” at Pakistan Supreme Court decision acquitting the persons involved in the sensational kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl in 2002 and declared that the judgment is an “affront” to victims of terrorism all over.
Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and beheaded while in Pakistan investigating an article in 2002 about the powerful agency’s links to ISI espionage of the country and Al-Qaeda.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals against the acquittal of British al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Pearl’s kidnapping and murder case and ordered his release, a judgment denounced by the family from the American journalist as “a complete parody of justice.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at her daily press conference on Thursday said: United States is outraged by the decision of the Pakistani Supreme Court to confirm the acquittal of those responsible for the kidnapping and brutal murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl which shocked the conscience of the world in 2002 ”.
“This decision to exonerate and release Sheikh and the other suspects is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere, including Pakistan. We acknowledge Pakistan’s past actions in attempting to hold Mr. Pearl’s murderers accountable, and note that at present, Omar Sheikh is still being held in Pakistan under national security authorities.
“But we call on the Pakistani government to quickly reconsider its legal options, including allowing the United States to prosecute for the brutal murder of an American citizen and journalist,” Psaki said in response to a question on the latest developments. in Pakistan.
Sheikh and his three collaborators – Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib – were found guilty and sentenced in the Pearl kidnapping and murder case in Karachi in 2002.
The United States, she said, is determined to ensure justice for Pearl’s family and to hold terrorists everywhere to account for their heinous crimes.
Reacting to the acquittal, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken, in a strongly worded statement, urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that Pearl’s killers are brought to justice.
“The United States is deeply concerned about the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to acquit those involved in the kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl and any action proposed to release them,” he said.
Blinken said: “Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh was indicted in the United States in 2002 with hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit hostage-taking, resulting in the murder of Pearl, the head of the Asia bureau. South for the Wall Street Journal, as well as the 1994 kidnapping of another American citizen in India ”.
The court ruling is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere, including Pakistan, he said.
“We expect the Pakistani government to quickly review its legal options to ensure justice is done. We take note of the Attorney General’s statement that he intends to seek review and recall of the decision. We are also ready to prosecute Sheikh in the United States for his horrific crimes against an American citizen, ”Blinken said.
The United States is determined to ensure justice for Pearl’s family and to hold terrorists accountable, he said.
Pearl’s murder took place three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was freed by India in 1999 and was able to pass safely to Afghanistan in exchange for the nearly 150 passengers on Indian Airlines hijacked flight 814.
He was serving a prison sentence in India for kidnapping Western tourists in the country.
The beheading of the American journalist in 2002 made international headlines.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered three other people, who had been sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in Pearl’s kidnapping and death, also be released.
Ruth and Judea Pearl – Pearl’s parents – criticized the ruling which would endanger the lives of journalists around the world, said Faisal Siddiqi, the Pearl family’s lawyer.
In April 2020, a bench of two judges from the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentence of a 46-year-old sheikh to seven years in prison. The court also acquitted his three aides who were serving life sentences in the case – nearly two decades after they were found guilty and jailed.
The Sindh government and Pearl’s family have filed petitions with the Supreme Court, challenging the high court’s verdict.
The United States has increased the pressure on Pakistan, demanding justice for Pearl.
Last month, the United States said it was ready to take custody of Sheikh, saying Washington would not allow him to escape justice.
Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said the United States is deeply concerned about the Pakistani Supreme Court ruling upholding the acquittal of individuals convicted by a Pakistani lower court.
“The release of those involved would be an affront to the family of Daniel Pearl, to other victims of terrorism around the world and to the cause of justice,” said Wilkinson.
In a tweet, Congressman Brad Sherman said, “Daniel Pearl’s killers are released. And Dr. Afridi, who helped the United States obtain Osama Bin Laden, is rotting in jail.
“We are deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted and ordered the release of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, despite overwhelming evidence of Sheikh’s involvement in the kidnapping of Daniel Pearl, which directly led to his assassination” , said Steven Butler of the Committee to Protect Journalists. Asia program coordinator.
