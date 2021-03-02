World
US says Russia poisoned Navalny, imposes sanctions – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States Tuesday, imposed sanctions on seven top Russian leaders as he intelligence concluded that Moscow was behind the poisoning of the imprisoned Kremlin critical Alexei Navalny.
In coordinated action with the EU, the US has renewed demands for Russia to release Navalny, who was arrested in January on his return to Moscow as he encouraged mass rallies over his corruption allegations by President Vladimir. Putin.
“The intelligence community believes with great confidence that agents of the Russian Federal Security Service FSB used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on August 20, 2020,” said a senior American official.
Officials said the United States would impose sanctions on “seven senior Russian government officials,” with details to be released later Tuesday.
They also said the United States would limit exports to Russia because they swore President Joe Biden would take a harder line than his predecessor. Donald trump, who expressed his admiration for Putin.
“We are sending a clear signal to Russia that there are clear consequences for the use of chemical weapons,” said another official.
Navalny, 44, fell seriously ill while on a domestic flight.
He was rushed to Germany where doctors said he was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent developed by Soviet researchers that was also blamed in a 2018 attack in England on a double agent. Russian. Sergei Skripal and his daughter and Yulia.
In coordinated action with the EU, the US has renewed demands for Russia to release Navalny, who was arrested in January on his return to Moscow as he encouraged mass rallies over his corruption allegations by President Vladimir. Putin.
“The intelligence community believes with great confidence that agents of the Russian Federal Security Service FSB used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on August 20, 2020,” said a senior American official.
Officials said the United States would impose sanctions on “seven senior Russian government officials,” with details to be released later Tuesday.
They also said the United States would limit exports to Russia because they swore President Joe Biden would take a harder line than his predecessor. Donald trump, who expressed his admiration for Putin.
“We are sending a clear signal to Russia that there are clear consequences for the use of chemical weapons,” said another official.
Navalny, 44, fell seriously ill while on a domestic flight.
He was rushed to Germany where doctors said he was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent developed by Soviet researchers that was also blamed in a 2018 attack in England on a double agent. Russian. Sergei Skripal and his daughter and Yulia.
Source link