US says ready to help Israel, Palestinians if they seek a ceasefire

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States told the United Nations Security Council on Sunday that it has made it clear to Israel, the Palestinians and others that it is ready to offer support “if the parties seek a ceasefire “to end the escalation of violence between Israel. and Palestinian activists in Gaza.

“The United States has worked tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to end this conflict,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council. “Because we believe that Israelis and Palestinians also have the right to live in safety and security.”

As the Security Council held its first public meeting – after two private briefings last week – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip led by Islamist Hamas was “going full steam ahead.” diet”.

Washington – a strong ally of Israel – has been isolated at the United Nations over its objection to a public Security Council statement on the worst violence between Israel and the Palestinians in years, because it fears it could harm the behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

“We call on the United States to shoulder its responsibilities, take a just stance and, together with most of the international community, support the Security Council to improve the situation,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who presided over Sunday’s meeting because China is president of the May.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN “actively engages all parties in favor of an immediate ceasefire” and called on them “to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed ”.

‘ACT NOW’

The truce efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far offered no sign of progress. The United States sent an envoy to the region and President Joe Biden held talks with Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

“In all of these engagements with Israeli officials, the Palestinian Authority and all regional partners, the United States has made it clear that we are ready to provide our support and good offices if the parties seek a ceasefire.” , said Thomas-Greenfield.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the Security Council that “concessions must be made as a price to pay for peace in order to save people from paying the heavy price of war.”

The death toll in Gaza rose to 188 overnight, including 55 children, amid an intensive Israeli air and artillery blockade since fighting erupted last Monday. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, in thousands of rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups.

“Whenever Israel hears a foreign leader talk about his right to defend himself, he is further encouraged to continue murdering entire families in their sleep,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki told the Council. security.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said Israel’s response to Hamas’ indiscriminate attacks strictly respected international law and that the country was taking “unprecedented measures to prevent civilian casualties.”

“Israel uses its missiles to protect its children. Hamas uses children to protect its missiles,” Erdan said.

The UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, urged the international community to “take action now to allow the parties to step back”.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Daniel Wallis)