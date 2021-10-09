World
US says first face-to-face talks with Taliban since Afghan withdrawal – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States and the Taliban will hold their first face-to-face talks since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan from saturday the state department noted.
The US delegation will meet senior representatives of the Taliban on Saturday and Sunday in the Qatari capital, said a State Department spokesperson.
The United States has remained in contact with the Taliban since its longtime enemies seized Kabul in August as US troops retreated, but the meeting will be the first to be face-to-face.
“We will urge the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to form an inclusive government with broad support,” the spokesperson said Friday.
“As Afghanistan faces the prospect of a severe economic contraction and possible humanitarian crisis, we will also pressure the Taliban to allow humanitarian agencies free access to areas in need. “, did he declare.
The State Department stressed that the meeting did not indicate that the United States recognized the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.
“We remain clear that all legitimacy must be earned by the Taliban’s own actions,” the spokesperson said.
The US team will also put pressure on the president Joe bidenThe main priority is to let US citizens and Afghan allies during the 20-year military operation leave the country.
The United States says the Taliban has cooperated widely in letting American citizens out. About 100 remain, mostly American citizens with roots in Afghanistan and undecided about their departure, according to U.S. officials.
But the United States admits it was unable to get out most of the Afghan allies who wanted to leave in a rushed airlift that pulled tens of thousands of people out of Kabul before the withdrawal.
The spokesperson did not say who would represent the two sides. Senior American officials, including Central command chief general Frank McKenzie met the Taliban in Kabul in August as US troops took control of the airport for the airlift.
