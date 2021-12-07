US sanctions won’t leverage nuclear talks, Iran warns

The United States blacklisted two Iranian government agencies and several officials on Tuesday, accusing them of rights violations.

Iran and the United States exchanged spades on Tuesday after the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on Iranian entities and officials, with Tehran warning Washington that the measures would “not create leverage” in nuclear talks.

The US Treasury Department blacklisted special units of Iranian law enforcement and anti-terrorism forces and several officials linked to the agencies, accusing them of human rights violations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh criticized Washington for announcing the sanctions as the two countries embark on indirect talks to revive a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.

“Washington fails to understand that ‘maximum failure’ and a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive,” he wrote on Twitter. “Doubling the sanctions will not create any leverage – and that is anything but seriousness and goodwill.”

Even in the middle #ViennaTalks, the United States cannot stop imposing sanctions on Iran. Washington fails to understand that “maximum failure” and a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive. Doubling the sanctions will not create leverage, and that is anything but seriousness and goodwill. – Saïd Khatibzadeh | Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) December 7, 2021

Khatibzadeh’s statement appears to reflect previous remarks by US officials who warned Iran that escalating its nuclear program would not benefit it in the negotiations.

“They [the Iranians] think they could accumulate more enriched uranium at higher levels and use more advanced centrifuges as leverage for a deal they think they can extract from us and give less of their share, ”a senior US official told the US on Saturday. journalists on condition of anonymity. “And it’s not a negotiating tactic that’s going to work.”

The seventh round indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna concluded on Friday with Washington accusing Tehran of not being serious about relaunching the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ( JCPOA).

Iranian officials say they have submitted two proposals this would ensure a return to the deal, which has seen Iran cut back its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions against its economy.

Since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, Washington has stepped up sanctions against Iranian industries, government agencies and officials. In response, Iran has enriched uranium beyond the limits set by the agreement, while also restricting monitors access at its nuclear facilities.

Iran insists that all US sanctions must be removed reinstate the agreement and maintains that, unlike the United States, it is still a party to the pact.

But officials in the Biden administration have questioned Iran’s willingness to revive the JCPOA.

“What we have seen in recent days is that Iran does not seem to really want to do what is necessary to return to compliance, which is why we have ended this round of talks in Vienna,” said State Secretary Antony Blinken. Reuters news agency said in an interview on Friday.

Last week’s talks in Vienna were the first since Iran’s conservative president Ibrahim Raisi took office in August. Negotiations have been suspended since June.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday he expects talks to resume on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Later that day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the ball was in Iran’s court to demonstrate that it wanted to revive the deal.

“The more Iranian shows a lack of seriousness at the negotiating table, the more unity there is among the P5 + 1, and the more they will be exposed as the isolated party in this negotiation,” said Sullivan, referring to the six world powers. trading in Vienna – US, UK, China, Russia, France and Germany.