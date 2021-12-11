US Sanctions People, China, Myanmar, North Korea Related Entities

The Biden administration on Friday announced new sanctions against dozens of people and entities with links human rights violations in China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and North Korea.

Why is this important: The move, scheduled with International Human Rights Day and the The two days of the State Department Summit for Democracy, is a tool “to attract attention and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses,” the department said.

Details: The state has banned 12 people from entering the United States, including current and former Chinese government officials who the United States says played a role in the detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Two Bangladeshi law enforcement officers were also named for their involvement in the extrajudicial execution of a city councilor in May 2018.

The Treasury Friday Designated SenseTime, a Chinese artificial intelligence company, an entity of the “Chinese military-industrial complex”, accusing it of having created facial recognition programs to identify Uyghurs. The company is now placed on an investment blacklist.

Several Myanmar military entities and chief ministers have been targeted for their role in a deadly repression after the military overthrew the democratically elected government.

The Treasury also sanctioned a few agencies controlled by the North Korean government.

And after: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to the UK on Friday where he will meet with G7 colleagues until Sunday in Liverpool.

It will then travel to Southeast Asia next week with stops in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

In Jakarta, according to a State Department statement announcing the trip, he will deliver “remarks on the importance of the Indo-Pacific region” and “in each country, [he] will tackle the worsening crisis in Burma ”, also known as Myanmar.

