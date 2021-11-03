US sanctions Israeli firm NSO Group for spyware

Biden administration blacklisted Israelis NSO Group firm, accusing the tech company of developing and supplying spyware to foreign governments “who have used these tools to maliciously target” a range of actors, including journalists and activists.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce said NSO Group was one of four companies added to its list of corporate entities considered to be engaged in activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security of states- United.

NSO Group sparked outrage from advocacy groups earlier this year after an investigation by international media found the company Pegasus spyware has been used by security forces and authoritarian governments in several countries.

The list of entities, which is under U.S. trade restrictions, includes Chinese smartphone maker Huawei.

NSO Group and another Israeli company, Candiru, were added because their spyware “allowed foreign governments to carry out transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside their own home.” sovereign borders to silence dissent, ”the department said. .

“Such practices threaten the rules-based international order,” he added.

NSO Group said it was “appalled” by the US decision and pledged to advocate for its overturning.

“We look forward to presenting all the information on how we have the most rigorous human rights and compliance programs in the world, based on the American values ​​we deeply share, which has already resulted in multiple disruptions. contact with government agencies that have abused our products, ”a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Russia-based Positive Technologies and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy, PTE LTD, were also blacklisted on Wednesday.

“What happens when they are on the list is that these companies are not allowed to import American technology that could help them develop. [their product], and also other countries are not allowed to import it [US technology] and then pass it on to those companies, ”Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reported from Washington, DC.

John Scott-Railton, principal investigator at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, who has largely reported on the use of NSO Group’s spyware Pegasus, said on Twitter that the US designation dealt a “blow” to the Israeli company.

He said some potential consequences to watch out for were an “immediate impact on NSO’s business practices and the companies that will work with them”, as well as a “dramatic deterrent effect on investors and the long-term future of NSO” .

Lobby for sanctions

Amid years of criticism, NSO Group has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, arguing that its tools are meant to hunt down criminals and “terrorists.” He rejected the findings of investigation earlier this year, which was based on a major data breach, such as “unsubstantiated theories.”

Governments accused of using spyware, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have also dismissed the allegations.

But in July, several Democratic lawmakers in the United States urged the Biden administration to sanction NSO Group.

“Private companies should not sell sophisticated cyber intrusion tools on the open market, and the United States should work with its allies to regulate this trade,” said members of the US Congress. in a joint statement.

President Joe Biden and his key aides have largely avoided public criticism of Israel. But in his speech At the United Nations General Assembly in September, Biden warned against using emerging technologies to “deepen the crackdown.”

NSO Group is a private company, but rights groups have denounced the Israeli government for allowing the company’s exports.

The US State Department clarified later on Wednesday that the sanctions would not affect Israel itself. “We are not taking any action against the countries or governments where these entities are located,” he said in a statement.

Reports that Pegasus spyware potentially targeted French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone had sparked tensions between France and Israel. Earlier this week, the Reuters news agency quoted an Israeli official as saying that the two countries were handling the matter “quietly”.

The US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday that the sanctions against the four cyberware companies were “part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to put human rights at the center of US foreign policy, including to stem the proliferation of digital tools used for repression “.