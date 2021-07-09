World
US sanctions 34 companies over relations with China, Russia and Iran – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved in China’s military and policy towards the Uyghur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran.
The group was sanctioned “for its involvement or the risk of becoming involved in activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States”, the Commerce Department said in a statement.
