World

US sanctions 34 companies over relations with China, Russia and Iran – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved in China’s military and policy towards the Uyghur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran.
The group was sanctioned “for its involvement or the risk of becoming involved in activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States”, the Commerce Department said in a statement.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

TB Joshua: Nigerian televangelist buried in Lagos

2 hours ago

The new social contract: an opportunity for deliberative participation

3 hours ago

Q&A: Opportunity of the United Nations Summit on Food Systems for the World to Unite on Healthy, Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems

4 hours ago

Kyrgyzstan to nationalize Canadian-run gold mine

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button