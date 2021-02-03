US, Russia Extend Nuclear Weapons Control Treaty Until 2026

Washington and Moscow both called the extension a victory, saying it would bring stability and transparency.

The United States and Russia have finalized an agreement to extend until 2026 a treaty limiting their nuclear weapons stocks.

The new strategic arms reduction treaty (new START treaty), which was due to expire on Friday, places limits on Russian and American intercontinental missiles and bombers, but does not cover new types of weapons.

Washington and Moscow both called the extension a victory, saying it would bring stability and transparency on nuclear issues while acknowledging some of their disagreements.

“While we work with Russia to advance American interests, we will also work to hold Russia to account for its contradictory actions and human rights violations,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press release.

Blinken said Washington would use the five-year extension to pursue additional limits on all of Russia’s nuclear weapons.

“President [Joe] Biden has made it clear that the extension of the new START Treaty is only the beginning of our efforts to address the security challenges of the 21st century, ”he said.

Russia and the United States last week announced their intention to extend the agreement, even as the Biden administration has escalated criticism of Russia over the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, his alleged involvement in a massive US government hack, and other issues.

The new START treaty, which entered into force in 2011, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each and places restrictions on the land and submarine missiles and bombers to deliver them.

The outgoing Trump administration made a late offer to extend the treaty, but Russia rejected its terms.

Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously last month for the extension, and President Vladimir Putin signed the bill.

This was after Biden and Putin spoke and agreed on the extension, which was part of a quick round of diplomacy by the new US administration. The extension does not require formal approval from the US Congress.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said diplomatic notes necessary for the formal extension of the new START had been exchanged on Wednesday. A US official confirmed the exchange.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed in a phone call to renew the new START treaty [File: Alexey Druzhinin/AFP]

The Russian statement did not address broader disputes with the United States, including Washington’s condemnation of Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea to Ukraine.

But the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for withdrawing from other arms control pacts under former President Donald Trump.

Trump had tried and failed to tie the new START treaty to three-party talks with China covering its much smaller arsenal.

“We expect that the (New START) agreement … will allow us to leave behind the trend of dismantling arms control and non-proliferation mechanisms, so prevalent in recent years due to destructive US policies,” said the Russian ministry.

Tom Collina, of the Plowshares Fund, which advocates the elimination of nuclear weapons, said Russia’s priority in any new deal would be to address the threat it sees hanging over its strategic long-range nuclear arsenal from the United States. American missile defenses.

Washington, for its part, is likely to seek to limit Moscow’s vast, near-range nuclear arsenal, Collina told Reuters news agency.