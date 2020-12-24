US requires negative Covid-19 test for all UK travelers

The United States will require all air passengers arriving from Britain to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The move comes as a new, highly transmissible variant of the virus, which first emerged in Britain, has led countries to seal their borders to travelers from there.

The new rule, which takes effect Monday, will apply to Americans as well as foreign citizens and will require passengers to show proof of a negative result on a genetic test, known as PCR, or test. antigen.

“This additional testing requirement will strengthen our protection of the American public to improve their health and safety and ensure responsible international travel,” the CDC said in a statement.