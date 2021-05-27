US reportedly has unexamined information to look into virus origins
WASHINGTON – President Biden’s call for a 90-day sprint to understand the origins of the coronavirus pandemic came after intelligence officials told the White House they had a body of as yet unexamined evidence which required additional computer analysis that could shed light on the mystery, according to senior administration officials.
Officials declined to describe the new evidence. But the revelation that they hope to apply an extraordinary amount of computing power to the question of whether the virus accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab suggests the government may not have depleted its Chinese communications databases. , the movement of laboratory workers and the pattern of the outbreak of the disease around the city of Wuhan.
In addition to amassing scientific resources, Mr. Biden’s push aims to inspire U.S. allies and intelligence agencies to exploit existing information – like interceptions, witnesses, or biological evidence – as well as seek out new intelligence. to determine whether the Chinese government covered up an accident flee.
Mr Biden on Thursday pledged to make the results of the review public, but added a caveat: “Unless there is something I don’t know.”
Its call for study has national and international political ramifications. This has prompted critics to claim that the president ruled out the possibility that the lab was the source until the Chinese government this week rejects authorization for further investigation by the World Health Organization. . And, administration officials said, the White House is hoping that U.S. allies will contribute more vigorously to a serious exploration of a theory they have so far viewed as improbable at best, and a theory of the worst at worst. conspiracy.
So far, the effort to glean evidence from intercepted communications in China, a notoriously difficult target to penetrate, has yielded little results. Current and former intelligence officials say they strongly doubt anyone will find an email or text message or document that shows evidence of a lab accident.
An allied country has forwarded reports that three workers at the Wuhan virology laboratory were hospitalized with severe flu-like symptoms in the fall of 2019. Information on sick workers is considered important, but officials have warned that this was not proof that they had caught the virus. to the lab – maybe they brought it there.
The White House is hoping its allies and partners can tap into their networks of human sources to find additional information about what happened inside the lab. While the United States has replenished its own sources in China, it still has not fully recovered from the elimination of its network inside the country a decade ago. As a result, asking allies to put pressure on their informants about what happened inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology will be a key part of advancing intelligence.
The investigation was unsuccessful, a senior Biden administration official said. Managers would not describe the type of computer analysis they want to perform.
Administration and intelligence officials say it will be as much the work of scientists as spies to try to figure out how the pandemic started. The Biden administration has worked to improve its scientific expertise in the National Intelligence Council. Senior officials have told spy agencies that their science-based divisions, which have been working on the matter for months, will play a leading role in the revitalized investigation.
The new investigation will also exploit national laboratories and other scientific resources in the federal government that had previously not been directly involved in the intelligence effort, the senior administration official said.
Mr Biden’s announcement that he will demand a report from the intelligence community had elements of staging. In terms of domestic politics, he’s trying to take the lead on an issue Republicans have long focused on. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long argued that the coronavirus may have accidentally emerged from the Wuhan lab, said Mr Biden’s order was “Better late than never, but far from enough.”
And internationally, Biden called on China’s reluctance to cooperate with investigations both to pressure Beijing to change course but also to push allies to focus their own intelligence efforts on the review. of the theory that the coronavirus may have accidentally leaked from the lab.
Like scientists and the general public, the intelligence community remains uncertain about the origins of the coronavirus. No definitive information has emerged, and some current and former officials have warned that much more can be gathered in 90 days. While the office of the director of national intelligence will issue a report before the end of the summer, the investigation will most likely have to be extended.
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday told reporters he had seen no conclusive evidence on the cause of the pandemic, but supported the effort to dig deeper. “The number of deaths, pain and suffering suffered during this pandemic is enormous,” he said. “We have to know the origin, how it happened.”
The effort to uncover the origins of the coronavirus began over a year ago, under the Trump administration. But some officials were suspicious of President Donald J. Trump’s motives, arguing that his interest in the origins of the pandemic was either to deflect blame from his administration’s management or to punish China.
Current officials say the central goal of the new intelligence push is to improve preparations for future pandemics. As a result, Mr Biden’s message this week has been calibrated to leave open the possibility of future cooperation with China.
The White House’s frustration with China increased after its announcement this week that Beijing would not participate in further investigations by the World Health Organization. An official in the Biden administration said that if the new investigation did not yield a response, it would be because China had not been transparent.
But the administration is not trying to isolate China, but rather tries to be cautious between pressuring Beijing to cooperate and demonstrating that in its absence, the United States will step up its own investigation.
Administration officials also believe the new investigation and China’s obstruction of the World Health Organization will create the opportunity for enhanced intelligence cooperation with allies.
Allies have provided information since the start of the pandemic, an official said. But some, including British intelligence, have been skeptical of the lab leak theory. Others, including Australia, have been more open to it.
As members of the so-called Five Eyes partnership, Britain and Australia already share intelligence widely with the United States. But the new intelligence review, along with growing frustration over China’s failure to cooperate with the World Health Organization, may prompt allies to focus more on the issue of the lab leak.
A British official declined to comment. A request for comment from the Australian government was not immediately returned.
In his Wednesday announcementMr Biden said two intelligence agencies believed the virus likely occurred naturally, while at least one supported the theory that it accidentally leaked from a lab in China. None had much confidence in their assessments, the president noted.
In a statement on Thursday, Amanda J. Schoch, a spokeswoman for the office of the director of national intelligence, said intelligence agencies had gathered around the two probable scenarios, but that there was until present no high confidence assessment of the origins of the virus. .
“The US intelligence community does not know exactly where, when or how the Covid-19 virus was initially transmitted,” Ms. Schoch said.
While 18 agencies make up the intelligence community, only a handful have been major players in assessing the likely origins of the virus. Most members of the broader intelligence community, including the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency, believe that there is not yet enough information to draw a conclusion, even with low confidence, on the origins.
The intelligence community “continues to examine all available evidence, to consider different perspectives and to aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the origins of the virus,” Ms. Schoch said.
Eric schmitt contribution to reports.
