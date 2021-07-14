US ready to lift almost all sanctions on Iran, Zarif tells parliament

Iranian outgoing Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a report to parliament that the Biden administration had agreed to lift nearly all US sanctions against Iran to ensure a mutual return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Why is this important: The report includes details that had not been made public before and is Iran’s most official and comprehensive account of the state of indirect talks with the United States.

The Farsi-language document also serves as Zarif’s “political will” for the intransigent incoming administration.

The other side: A State Department spokesperson told Axios that Zarif’s sanctions claims had been raised as a priority by Iran in Vienna, but that no final deal had been reached and that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed “.

According to Zarif’s report, Biden is prepared to remove not only the sanctions reimposed by former President Donald Trump when he withdrew from the deal, but also most of the sanctions that Trump later imposed as part of his “maximum pressure“strategy.

These include the terrorist designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran and punishments against the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the report, more than 1,000 Iranian individuals and entities would be removed from the sanctions list and many secondary sanctions that make it difficult for US companies to do business in Iran would also be removed.

The lengthy report briefly notes that some US sanctions would remain in place even after a deal is reached, including against at least one Iranian bank and some metal and shipping companies.

The United States has also not agreed to lift pre-Trump non-nuclear sanctions on issues such as terrorism, ballistic missile development and human rights violations, according to the report.

Zarif’s report also covered the steps Iran would have to take to reach an agreement, including the implementation of the “additional protocol” which allows for stricter UN nuclear inspections, the overhaul of the Arak heavy water reactor, the limitation of enrichment to 3.67% and the delivery of more than 300 kg of enriched uranium beyond this level.

In the event of a deal, Iran would stockpile its more advanced IR-2m, IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges and use no more than 6,104 older IR-1 centrifuges.

Importantly, the more advanced centrifuges would remain in Iran rather than being shipped or destroyed, according to the report, and research and development on advanced centrifuges would continue.

Zarif also notes that if Iran regains compliance, its nuclear limitations will start to decrease in just four years.

What he says : “Iran has proven that it can revive its nuclear program very quickly if necessary, sometimes even in less than a day,” writes Zarif.

Between the lines: Zarif is a longtime advocate of nuclear diplomacy, and his report highlights what Iran has to gain from a deal while downplaying any Iranian concessions.

In it, Zarif urges MPs and the new government to be pragmatic and compromise rather than playing with public opinion. “No deal is perfect for either party,” he writes, and “maximalism only leads to erosive and endless negotiations.”

“Reaching an agreement takes courage and the will to put national interests ahead of personal interests. “

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a report to the Iranian parliament

And after: Zarif writes that “a possible framework for agreement” has been found and he hopes that “what has been achieved so far will be completed at the start of the new Iranian government”.

The State Department spokesman said the precise nature and sequence of the sanctions-related actions had not been agreed upon and that the United States “would not negotiate this in the press no matter what the Iran says at home ”.

