US pulls Ethiopia off human rights trade agenda – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden said on Tuesday that he had decided to delete Ethiopia of American trade program, paving the way for sanctions against the African nation for its failure to end a nearly yearlong war in the Tiger region which has led to “gross violations” of human rights.
Biden in a letter to Congress said Ethiopia did not qualify for eligibility to remain a beneficiary of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act.
The program provides countries in sub-Saharan Africa with duty-free access to United States provided they meet certain requirements, including removing barriers to US trade and investment and moving towards political pluralism.
Biden also cited Guinea and Mali in the letter for non-compliance.
The president said Ethiopia was in “gross violations of internationally recognized human rights”.
The sanction comes into effect on January 1.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement her office “will provide each country with clear benchmarks for a path to reintegration and our administration will work with them to achieve that goal.”
The Ethiopian government, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the White House’s action, had openly pressured against the move.
Biden’s announcement came as US envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman told reporters parties to the conflict “seemed far away” from a ceasefire or talks and called the humanitarian conditions in Tigray “unacceptable”.
The United States and the United Nations say Ethiopian troops have blocked the passage of trucks carrying food and other aid. Thousands of people have starved to death, the Associated Press reported.
Biden signed an executive decree in September threatening to impose sanctions on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict in the Tigray region if action is not taken quickly to end the old war 11 months.
“Without a doubt, the situation is getting worse and worse, and frankly we are alarmed by the situation,” he said, referring not only to the Ethiopian government’s blockade on the Tigray region but to the surge of Tigray forces in neighboring areas of Amhara. and Afar over the past four months, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
In a comment published last month in Foreign Policy magazine, Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator Mamo Mihretu wrote that “Ethiopia’s nascent manufacturing sector may face an existential threat” and “the removal eligibility for AGOA would only worsen the condition of ordinary Ethiopians who have no connection to Tigray. conflict.”
He said under AGOA in 2000 Ethiopia exported goods worth “a tiny US $ 28 million to the United States; in 2020, this figure had increased tenfold and stood at nearly US $ 300 million, almost half of which was under AGOA ”.
He said Ethiopia’s withdrawal from AGOA “would deal a serious blow to the well-being of millions of low-income workers”.
Ethiopia had one of Africa’s most dynamic economies in recent years, but the war put an end to that momentum.
Only 13% of the humanitarian aid needed has entered Tigray in recent months due to “intentional” government restrictions, some food distribution partners have been forced to suspend their work and “bodies are already being consumed due to the famine, ”Feltman said.
“No government can tolerate an armed insurgency. We understand that, ”he added, but said no government should“ engage in mass starvation against the citizens ”.
Feltman also warned that the United States opposes any attempt by Tigray forces to “besiege” the Ethiopian capital after fighters seized control of the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha in recent days, putting them in a position to travel on a major highway to the capital.
Feltman said Ethiopian officials during a retreat in Washington in June were warned that Ethiopia’s relations with the United States were at a crossroads.
This crossroads, said the special envoy, “are behind us”.
Mesfin Tegenu, chairman of the US-Ethiopia public affairs committee, estimated an immediate impact of some 200,000 jobs lost, most of them among low-income women workers.
“On behalf of the one million members of the Ethiopian-American community, we call on the administration to think again,” Mesfin said in a statement.
