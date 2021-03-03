US prosecutors call him a murderer. In Ukraine, he is an asylum seeker.

MOSCOW – A Ukrainian court on Wednesday rejected an extradition request for an American who served in the country’s right-wing paramilitary units, dealing a blow to American law enforcement agencies seeking to crack down on Americans traveling to Ukraine for gain combat experience with right-wing militias there.

American Army veteran Craig A. Lang from North Carolina had been charged in the United States with a double murder in Florida, but his case has drawn attention to the risk of Americans fighting for extreme right-wing groups in Ukraine. and other global hot spots.

“Just like we don’t want them in the US military, we don’t want them training to fight and kill” in foreign armies, said Heidi Beirich, director of the Global Project Against Hate and Hate. extremism, during a telephone interview. “We have enough violence in our own backyard to be concerned about.”

US authorities have indicated that they intend to focus on Ukrainian paramilitaries as one of the global hubs for right-wing extremists, an issue that rose to the top of the agenda this year after that far-right groups have demonstrated their potential for violence in the Capitol. riot.