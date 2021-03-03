US prosecutors call him a murderer. In Ukraine, he is an asylum seeker.
MOSCOW – A Ukrainian court on Wednesday rejected an extradition request for an American who served in the country’s right-wing paramilitary units, dealing a blow to American law enforcement agencies seeking to crack down on Americans traveling to Ukraine for gain combat experience with right-wing militias there.
American Army veteran Craig A. Lang from North Carolina had been charged in the United States with a double murder in Florida, but his case has drawn attention to the risk of Americans fighting for extreme right-wing groups in Ukraine. and other global hot spots.
“Just like we don’t want them in the US military, we don’t want them training to fight and kill” in foreign armies, said Heidi Beirich, director of the Global Project Against Hate and Hate. extremism, during a telephone interview. “We have enough violence in our own backyard to be concerned about.”
US authorities have indicated that they intend to focus on Ukrainian paramilitaries as one of the global hubs for right-wing extremists, an issue that rose to the top of the agenda this year after that far-right groups have demonstrated their potential for violence in the Capitol. riot.
But the issue is viewed differently in Ukraine, where right-wing militias are fighting alongside the government in a war with Russian-backed separatists that has killed more than 13,000 people.
Any suggestion that these groups are extremists runs the risk of playing into the hands of the Russian propagandists, who have tried to label the war as one of the Russian speakers resisting a “neo-fascist” government in Kiev. In fact, far-right parties only win a tiny fraction of the votes in Ukrainian elections.
The Court of Appeal in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev largely agreed with Mr Lang’s lawyers that, despite the murder charge, he faces prosecution in the United States for his military service in Ukraine. , under the Neutrality Act, a rarely used law against fighting in Ukraine. foreign wars. The court ruled that he was therefore entitled to a hearing as an asylum seeker.
“There should be no discrimination against a group of people on the basis of race, religion or political or ideological views,” Mr. Lang’s defense lawyer Dmitry Morgun said in an interview.
While ending the extradition process, the decision did not necessarily put Mr. Lang outside the reach of U.S. law, his lawyers said, stressing that he could be deported to the United States if his request to asylum was failing. The Central Florida District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting him for the double murder, did not immediately return a request for comment.
While Mr Lang, 30, who said in an interview in his lawyer’s office in Kiev that he did not hold far-right views, was kicked out of the US military after being absent without permission. He was drifting between odd jobs when he decided to travel to Ukraine to help an ally, he says, in a cause that inspired him.
Although he left the military under a cloud, he was greeted by a prominent paramilitary group, the Right Sector, upon his arrival in Ukraine in 2015, with few questions asked. Pulling off a train in eastern Ukraine near the war zone, “someone handed me a gun” right at the station, he said in an interview in the office of his lawyer in Kiev, and the next morning he was deployed to the front lines.
While battling with the right sector in Ukraine, according to the Kansas District Attorney’s Office, he mentored Jarrett W. Smith about fighting with far-right paramilitary groups in Ukraine. Mr. Smith, who also served in the United States Army, later pleaded guilty to explosives charges.
Federal prosecutors say Mr Smith posted information about the homemade napalm bombs and recipes on social networking site Telegram, while discuss plans kill a Democratic Party politician and blow up the headquarters of a media company. The indictment did not identify the media company but CNN reported that was the target.
“You may also be asked to kill certain people who become in the bad favor of certain groups,” Mr. Lang wrote to Mr. Smith in 2016, according to court documents from Kansas, describing what service in a Ukrainian paramilitary of right might result.
Then, back in the United States in 2018, according to Florida prosecutors, Mr. Lang and fellow American war veteran from Ukraine, Alex J. Zwiefelhofer of Wisconsin, robbed and murdered a couple to raise money for travel to South America, where they hoped to join a right-wing paramilitary group fighting the Venezuelan government.
Mr. Zwiefelhofer was arrested, but Mr. Lang returned to Ukraine. Both were accused in 2019 in relation to the murders and for violate the law on neutrality, for their mercenary projects in Venezuela. Mr. Lang, during the interview, said he was innocent. Mr. Zwiefelhofer pleaded not guilty.
Hate crime experts have long sounded the alarm bells about these transnational ties to overseas military training in the far right.
Estimates of the number of Americans who fought on the government side in the Ukraine War vary from the 20 cited by the Soufan Center, a non-partisan extremism research group, to more than 100, according to volunteers. Many remained in Ukraine; Mr. Lang has a Ukrainian fiancée and a child.
The court proceedings have brought to light another little-known activity by US law enforcement linked to Ukraine. Lawyers for Mr. Lang have presented affidavits from US veterans of the trench fighting in Ukraine about their questioning by the FBI upon their return home.
“I am truly saddened to feel that I and others have become an enemy of the government for simply wanting to help an ally,” said a US veteran, whose name has been redacted by lawyers, in a filing.
Lawyers cited searches, the revocation of a passport and requests for assistance from the FBI to Austrian authorities in questioning a US veteran.
During the interview in his lawyer’s office in Kiev, Mr Lang denied having any far-right views, but argued that he could nevertheless be targeted today in the United States because he suspected him.
“I am not a Nazi,” he said.
Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Kiev, Ukraine.
