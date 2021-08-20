World
US probes Moderna vaccine for higher risk of heart inflammation: report – Times of India
U.S. health officials are investigating reports that Modern Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine may be linked to a higher risk of rare heart disease in young adults than previously thought, the Washington post reported Thursday evening, citing people familiar with the review.
The report quotes a source as saying it was too early for regulators to come to a conclusion and that more work was needed before a recommendation was made.
Health regulators in June added a warning to the literature accompanying mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer to report the rare risk of heart inflammation seen primarily in young men. However, they said the advantage of gunfire in preventing Covid-19 continued to outweigh the risks.
There may be a 2.5-fold higher incidence of myocarditis in those who receive Moderna vaccine compared to Pfizer’s vaccine, the To post cited a source.
The survey that focuses on Canadian data suggests that the risks of myocarditis may be especially higher for men under the age of around 30, according to the report.
The report quotes a source as saying it was too early for regulators to come to a conclusion and that more work was needed before a recommendation was made.
Health regulators in June added a warning to the literature accompanying mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer to report the rare risk of heart inflammation seen primarily in young men. However, they said the advantage of gunfire in preventing Covid-19 continued to outweigh the risks.
There may be a 2.5-fold higher incidence of myocarditis in those who receive Moderna vaccine compared to Pfizer’s vaccine, the To post cited a source.
The survey that focuses on Canadian data suggests that the risks of myocarditis may be especially higher for men under the age of around 30, according to the report.