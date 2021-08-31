US President Joe Biden says US pledged to secure safe passage for last 100-200 Americans left in Afghanistan – Times of India

WASHINGTON : President Joe biden said on Tuesday that 90% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to do so, and the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who intended to leave.Speaking at the White House, Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual nationals and long-time residents, who had previously decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan.“In the end, 90% of Americans who were in Afghanistan and wanted to leave were able to leave,” he said. “For the remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to getting them out if they want to get out.”He said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was making continued diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage for any American, Afghan partner or foreign national who wished to leave Afghanistan after the Aug. 15 takeover by the Islamists. Taliban

Biden said the international community would hold Taliban leaders accountable for their pledge to allow freedom to travel.

“The Taliban have made public pledges, broadcast on TV and radio across Afghanistan, to a safe passage for anyone who wants to leave, including those who have worked alongside the Americans,” he said. . “We don’t just take their word for it, but their actions, and we have leverage to make sure those commitments are met.”

Biden said the US government has contacted Americans in Afghanistan 19 times since March, offering to help them leave the country.

After the US military-led evacuations began 17 days ago, US officials again contacted and identified around 5,000 Americans who earlier decided to stay but now wanted to leave, he said. .

Ultimately, the president said, more than 5,500 Americans were evacuated, along with thousands of citizens and diplomats from allied countries, as well as 2,500 local U.S. Embassy employees and their families, and thousands of Afghan translators and interpreters and others. who supported the United States.