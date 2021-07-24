US President Joe Biden opposes McAuliffe in first test of political influence – Times of India

Joe Biden attends a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. (Reuters)

ARLINGTON: President Joe Biden led the kind of campaign rally that was impossible last year due to the pandemic, speaking to nearly 3,000 in support of a moderate Democratic colleague whose race for Virginia governor could serve as a test of Biden’s strength and guidance.Biden’s motorcade crossed the Potomac River on Friday night to support Terry McAuliffe, a former governor seeking a second term whose centrist tendencies mirror those of the president in many ways. The race is seen as an early measure of voter judgment over democratic control over all branches of the federal government.The president stood before an enthusiastic and largely unmasked crowd that gathered around a park pavilion and playground on a hot July night. He stressed that he shared the same vision as McAuliffe on the need for greater public investment to stimulate economic growth. But Biden was also focused on political issues.“You won’t find anyone, I mean no one, who knows how to do more for Virginia than Terry,” Biden said. “Election outside the year, the country is looking for. This is a big deal. ”Biden stressed his handling of the pandemic and pointed to the economic recovery in the first six months of his tenure, offering a window on his party’s message as he tries to maintain narrow margins next fall in both houses of Congress. He also highlighted the relative popularity of his $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill and called for action on his infrastructure plan, just as he did so on official visits to congressional districts that are expected to see close races next year.

It was a clear return to politics as usual after 2020 when Biden had to speak to supporters who stayed in their cars at driving rallies or make remarks in front of a sparse and socially distant audience. Rock songs and tight people in the limelight suggest Democrats won’t be campaigning through Zoom meetings and conference calls this year.

Protesters against an oil pipeline interrupted Biden and the president shot his 2020 opponent as he told the crowd not to shout them.

“That’s not a Asset rally, ”Biden said. “Let them scream. Nobody pays attention. McAuliffe’s victory in his state’s primary for governor was part of a string of recent victories by pragmatic self-proclaimed candidates in relatively low-turnout elections – who tend to attract the most basic voters. loyalists – and its run is being carefully watched by Democrats looking to shape their message for next year.

“This is an important test for the Biden administration. The margins are so small, and he must be able to use his influence to help candidates cross the finish line,” said Adrienne Elrod, senior presidential campaign adviser. Hillary Clinton in 2016. also worked on the inauguration of Biden.

“His message is simple: he keeps his promises on vaccines, record job growth and infrastructure. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, faces off against Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who made his fortune in private equity.

Despite the state’s blue trend over the past decade, racing is considered competitive. As one of only two regularly scheduled governor races this year, it is attracting disproportionate national attention as a potential measure of voter sentiment ahead of the 2022 midterm.

Biden and McAuliffe present themselves similarly, as moderate Democrats who don’t necessarily electrify the party base but who won their primaries on a pledge of eligibility. The run in Virginia could serve as a check on Biden’s status, and the Democratic National Committee has pledged to spend $ 5 million to help McAuliffe’s campaign this year, a clear signal that the White House gave priority to the race.

Even so many Republican Party remains in the grip of Donald Trump, Youngkin has positioned himself as a more moderate Republican in a state that Trump lost by 10 points in 2020. He said he was “honored” by the former president’s approval of his campaign.

Democrats made several attempts to tie Youngkin to Trump on Friday.

“I’m telling you what, the guy Terry is running against is a sidekick of Donald Trump, for real,” Biden said. “I don’t know where these guys are from.” Biden has long been an enthusiastic activist on the road – and on the clothesline – during his tenure as Senator and Deputy Speaker, and became a successful substitute in 2018 when Democrats regained control of the House.

But the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the campaign for most of the 2020 race, and the events that took place for the general election streak were socially distant and infrequent. As the pandemic receded this spring, Biden, still the most tactile of politicians, reveled in interacting with people, spending an hour chatting with supporters at a recent event in Philadelphia.

Aides said he was eager to do the same in Arlington on Friday. But privately, there was heightened concern about the danger posed by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

white lodge Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will follow federal health guidelines, which place no restrictions on those vaccinated.

Biden is committed to working with Republicans and has devoted enormous political energy to the bipartisan infrastructure deal. But he always went after the GOP Friday, saying it “offers nothing more than fear, lies and broken promises.”

White House advisers have pointed to a poll that suggests Biden’s platform is widely popular with voters in both parties, even though it has received little support from GOP lawmakers in Washington. But Republican strategists questioned whether Biden’s poll numbers would translate into votes.

Although Biden and McAuliffe have been active in Democratic politics for decades, they have relatively few direct political connections, although McAuliffe led the state campaign for Biden in 2020. But their political and ideological similarities are many.

Virginia’s off-year election has always been viewed as a sort of national barometer, and “with the Democratic candidate being so philosophically close and similar to Biden, many may view Virginia as a stronger barometer than usual,” said Mark Rozell, a politician professor of science at George Mason University.

Current democratic government. Ralph Northam, like all governors in Virginia, is prohibited from running for a second consecutive term. The other notable off-year election in 2021 for governor of New Jersey is not expected to be competitive, with Democrats likely retaining control.