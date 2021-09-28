World

US President Joe Biden “deeply engaged” in negotiations with lawmakers: White House – Times of India

WASHINGTON: White House spokesperson Jen psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the US president Joe biden is deeply engaged in negotiations over the spending legislation he is trying to push through the US Congress.
Biden met with two Senate moderates, Joe manchin from West Virginia and Krysten Sinema from Arizona, to discuss spending plans. Psaki said Biden works closely with the two main Congressional Democrats, the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.




