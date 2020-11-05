World
US polls 2020: over a dozen Americans of Indian descent, including 5 women, win polls in 4 other states reelected to Congress | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON: More than a dozen Indo-Americans, including five women, have won state-level elections, marking a first for the community in many cases.
This is in addition to the four Indo-Americans elected to the United States House of Representatives: Dr. Friend Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi. At least three other races, including one for the US House of Representatives, are still undecided.
The five women elected to state legislatures are Jenifer Rajkumar at the New York State Assembly, Nima Kulkarni at Kentucky State House, Kesha ram in the Vermont State Senate, Vandana slatter at Washington State House and Padma Kuppa at Michigan State House.
Niraj Antani was declared elected to the Ohio State Senate, while Jay Chaudhuri was re-elected to the North Carolina State Senate. Amish Shah was elected to Arizona State House, Nikil Saval to the Pennsylvania State Senate, Ranjeev Puri to Michigan State House, and Jeremy Cooney to the New York State Senate. Ash Kalra was re-elected to the California State Assembly for the third consecutive term. Ravi Sandill won the Texas District Court judges polls.
Kesha Ram is the first woman of color elected to the Vermont State Senate, Nikil Saval is the first Indian-American elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, Jenifer Rajkumar is the first South Asian woman elected to the office of the New York State and Niraj Antani is the first American Indian elected to the Ohio Senate.
“This year’s election was a giant leap for the role of Indo-Americans in American politics,” said Neil Makhija, of Impact Funds, which raised $ 10 million in this election cycle and approved a large number of Indo-American candidates.
“Indo-American voters and candidates have decisively demonstrated the growing power and influence of this important electoral bloc, which will help make a difference in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania,” he said. he adds.
Makhija said the election brought together a record number of Indo-American candidates running in key state and federal government races across the country, as well as the first American Indian to be on a presidential ticket, candidate for the vice presidency Kamala harris.
The $ 10 million raised by Impact Funds was invested in presidential, state and congressional races in battlefield states, including nearly $ 2 million each in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Carolina North and Texas, he said.
About 20 Lakh Indo-American voters cast their vote in this year’s election. According to the Center for American Progress, American Indians register and vote at higher rates. This electoral cycle, there were nearly five Lakh Indo-American voters in the battlefield states of Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Dr. Hiral Tipirneni leads with a narrow margin for the US House of Representatives seat in Arizona. The other two undecided races at the state level include Rupande Mehta for the New Jersey State Senate and Nina Ahmad for the Auditor General of Pennsylvania.
Four Indian Americans, including two women, lost races in Congress. They are Sri Preston Kulkarni from Texas, Manga Anantatmula from Virginia and Nisha Sharma and Ritesh Tandon from California. Indian-born politicians Sara Gideon and Rik Mehta lost the Senate race in Maine and New Jersey respectively.
