US overtakes India in Covid-19 cases amid unvaccinated pandemic – Times of India
WASHINGTON: With positive Covid case surpassing 52,000 cases per day, the United States again overtook India (less than 40,000 cases per day according to the official tally) amid growing regrets and recriminations of some anti-vaccines, but also of the continued resistance from die-hard vaccine skeptics.
The alarm bells are ringing again after a 170% increase in the number of cases in the United States in the past two weeks. Experts warn that the continued resistance and challenge among anti-vaccines is leading to what is now called the “pandemic unvaccinated “.
Three cases over the past week have highlighted the political and ideological struggle that has infected the pandemic debate.
In one, a prominent radio host who once wrote that he was not going to get the vaccine because his chances of dying from the virus were “much less than one percent”, ended up getting Covid-19, to the mockery of pro-vaxxers. He is now hospitalized and on a ventilator, fighting for his life.
“I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m just using common sense. What are my chances of getting Covid? They’re pretty low. What are my chances of dying from Covid if I get it? Probably much less than 1%. I do what everyone should do and this is my own health risk assessment. If you have any underlying health problems you probably need to get the vaccine. high risk of dying from Covid, then you ‘It’s probably safer not to get it,’ Tennessee radio host Phil Valentine said last December.
He had also made fun of vaccines with a parody version of the Beatles song “Taxman”, titled “Vaxman”.
Now his family is asking for prayers for him, inviting a scathing response from those who are unfriendly. “Sorry, no prayers for Phil. He downplayed the importance of the virus. He made fun of others. God teach him a lesson,” a reviewer tweeted in response to the #prayforphil hashtag
Elsewhere, an Alabama mother who lost her 28-year-old son to Covid-19 says not getting the vaccine is her biggest regret. “It took watching my son die and I suffering the effects of Covid for us to realize we needed the vaccine. vaccinated when we had the chance and regret it so much now, ”Curt Carpenter’s mother Christy told local media after losing a two-month battle with the virus.
“If Curt were here today, he would make it his mission to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Cayla, her sister and I are doing this mission in his memory,” she added.
But even if Covid is unleashed among skeptics, some victims on the right remain provocative. Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins revealed on Sunday evening that he, his wife and son all had Covid-19, the first two for the second time.
“Becca and I had Covid before, early in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was,” he wrote in a social media post. “So, this is our second experience with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) biological attack virus.”
It was not clear if Higgins and his family were vaccinated. Alabama and Louisiana, two Republican strongholds, have the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.
