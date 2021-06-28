World

US, other countries call for unhindered delivery of aid to Syria

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – The United States and other countries on Monday reiterated their call for an immediate national ceasefire in Syria and the unimpeded delivery of aid to the war-torn country. war.

The group of 19 countries as well as the European Union and the Arab League said in the statement released after a meeting of their ministers that United Nations Security Council resolution 2254, the 2015 resolution that defined the stages of a ceasefire and a political transition in Syria, is the “only solution” to the ten-year conflict in the country. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)


