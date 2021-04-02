World
US ‘open’ to direct talks with Iran at nuclear meeting
WASHINGTON: The United States Friday confirmed that he would attend a meeting at Vienna next week on the Iran nuclear deal and offered to sit directly with Tehran.
“These are still the early days, and we do not anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be some tough talks ahead. But we believe this is a healthy step forward,” the department spokesperson said. State, Ned Price.
“We do not currently anticipate that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, although the United States remains open to them,” he said.
the European Union on Friday announced an in-person meeting in Vienna of all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including former President Donald Asset withdrew.
Europeans said they would have “separate” contacts in Vienna with the United States, and Iran quickly rejected a direct meeting with its nemesis as it urges the president Joe biden first to lift sanctions.
Price said the “main issues” to be discussed in Vienna will be “the nuclear steps Iran should take to return to compliance with the terms of the JCPOA, and the sanctions relief measures the United States should take. to return to compliance as well. ”
Iran insisted the United States must first act by removing Trump’s sanctions, which include a unilateral effort to stop all its oil exports, before backing off the compliance measures it had taken. in protest.
The Vienna talks will also include the British, Chinese, French, German and Russian governments who all remain parties and supporters of the nuclear deal negotiated under former US President Barack Obama.
