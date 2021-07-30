US Olympic fencers wore pink masks to protest teammate accused of sexual assault

Three fencers from the US Men’s Olympic Team wore pink masks as they arrived in Tokyo on Friday for their opener against Japan. But the coordinating masks were no coincidence; they were a planned demonstration by the trio against a teammate accused of sexual assaultsources close to the team told BuzzFeed News. Photos shared on social media showed three of the men’s epee team’s four athletes – Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez – wearing pink masks, as they team-mates Alen hadzic – who is under investigation for sexual assault – was wearing a black one. “The contempt was clear,” a source told BuzzFeed News.

Despite at least three allegations of past sexual misconduct, Hadzic was selected as a replacement for the men’s épée team for the 2020 Olympics, causing consternation and outrage among the US team’s fencers, as detailed in one BuzzFeed News survey. Her inclusion prompted six women fencers, including two Olympic athletes, to urge the International Olympic Committee not to allow her to represent the United States; his presence, they said, was a “direct affront” to the other athletes and put them in danger.

“We are gravely concerned about the impact Mr. Hadzic’s potential presence will have on other athletes on the US team,” the women wrote on May 20. While the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the nonprofit agency tasked with protecting athletes from abuse, suspended Hadzic from the Olympics last month due to the investigation, it fought to have its ban lifted. through an arbitration process. USA Fencing created a “safety plan” to keep Hadzic away from women and the Olympic Village, which included traveling and staying separate from his teammates. She was also prohibited from training with female teammates. Hadzic has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct, saying United States today that “these are untruths”. His lawyer, Michael Palma, told the New York Times that his client had never committed an act of sexual assault. USA Fencing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the pink masks. But the stunt earned praise from US fencer and 2016 Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad. “Kudos to the team for taking a stand,” she tweeted on Friday.